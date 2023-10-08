College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6

Week 6 had a full SEC slate, with several high-profile matchups spanning across the conference.

The biggest game of the week was between two teams that will be new to the conference next year: No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 4 Texas. The two schools delivered a Red River Rivalry showdown for the ages, with Oklahoma pulling out a 34-30 win with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on hand.

The early game, LSU and Missouri, saw No. 23 LSU hold on against No. 22 Missouri despite another poor defensive showing from the Bayou Bengals. In the afternoon games, No. 10 Alabama held on to take down Texas A&M, Florida overwhelmed Vanderbilt and Mississippi State got by Western Michigan. In the nightcaps, No. 1 Georgia blistered No. 20 Kentucky and No. 16 Ole Miss survived Arkansas.

So where does each SEC team stand in the updated college football rankings? Here's a look at the AP Top 25 and U.S. LBM Coaches Poll:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football rankings: SEC in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25