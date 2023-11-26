College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 13

It all comes down to Alabama and Georgia. Rivalry week gave the Crimson Tide a scare, but the two teams will meet in the SEC championship game for the third time in the last six years.

Alabama pulled out a last-second win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, with Jalen Milroe's 31-yard touchdown on fourth-and-long giving Alabama the 27-24 victory and its College Football Playoff dreams alive.

Georgia cruised to victory over Georgia Tech to maintain their undefeated record.

But other SEC teams also made a strong case for a New Year's Six bowl during rivalry week. Missouri dismantled Arkansas 48-14 and Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 17-7 to bring their regular season records to 10-2.

Here's a look at how those games will affect the post-rivalry week US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rankings:

College football rankings for Week 13

US LBM Coaches Poll

This section will be updated after the release of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated after the release of the AP Top 25 poll.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football rankings: SEC in updated coaches poll, AP Top 25 Week 13