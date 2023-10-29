College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 9

Week 9 of the college football season presented Georgia with another opportunity to make its case that it's not only the top team in the SEC, but also the top team in the country.

Kirby Smart's top-ranked Bulldogs team made a compelling argument in that regard on Saturday. They overcame an early touchdown from rival Florida in Jacksonville to score 36 unanswered points in a 43-20 blowout whose biggest storyline was the condition of the field at EverBank Stadium.

Elsewhere, No. 11 Ole Miss kept alive its chances to represent the SEC West (and potentially make the College Football Playoff) with a 33-7 win over Vanderbilt. At 7-1 and 4-1 in SEC play, Lane Kiffin's Rebels' biggest remaining obstacle to the CFP is Smart's Georgia team in Week 11.

No. 20 Tennessee also rebounded nicely in Week 9 with a 33-27 victory over 5-3 Kentucky, stymying running back Ray Davis to just 42 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, quarterback Joe Milton III put together an efficient 18-of-21 passing day for 228 yards and touchdowns to Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson.

Elsehwere, Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M squad used a 21-point second quarter to hold off an upset-minded South Carolina team, 30-17, while Payton Thorne led Auburn to a 27-13 win over Mississippi State with three passing touchdowns.

Here's where the SEC falls in the updated college football rankings, including the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, after Week 9:

