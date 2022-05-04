How To Fix College Football: CFP, NIL, Transfer Portal. 22 Thoughts For 2022, No. 12
How does college football fix the CFP, transfer portal, and NIL? Here's a shot in the 22 College Football Thoughts for 2022, No. 12d
How does college football fix the CFP, transfer portal, and NIL? Here's a shot in the 22 College Football Thoughts for 2022, No. 12d
Two topics were top of mind as commissioners, athletic directors and coaches for the Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12 and Mountain West met in Arizona.
The verbal commitment from 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey boosted Oregon up 11 spots in the recruiting rankings.
A high priority recruit in the 2023 recruiting class is on an official visit to Wisconsin:
A report featuring Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison set off a firestorm last Friday. The Pitt standout is considering entering the portal to head to USC for a big NIL deal. Many football pundits screamed "the sky is falling" this weekend. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde set the record straight. Is the game changing for the worse? UGA broke the all-time NFL Draft record with 15 picks over the seven rounds. Which programs are thrilled and which squads are disappointed from the weekend in Vegas? We also have updates from the runaway Bama lawnmower bandit, a duck detective, and a squatter right's issue in Virginia.
This could get interesting.
SEC college football rankings and predictions with realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis - the 2022 spring version.
The Nebraska football program violated NCAA rules regarding countable coaches.
A look at post-spring SEC football team power rankings.
The surprises keep coming.
The Bucks County District Attorney on Monday said the children's mother, Trinh Nguyen, 38, of Upper Makefield, shot her 10 and 13-year-old sons.
Best of luck to him!
What do you think he's announcing tonight?
A seemingly botched third-strike call produced the unusual moment between the ump and Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt.
RGIII could be getting a second act. In the recent Rich Eisen annual 40-yard charity event, former (for now) NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III ran a 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, unofficially. The display has sparked some unofficial interest from NFL teams, according to Griffin. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Griffin said that NFL [more]
Could Ohio State be closing in on the nation's top wide receiver?
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are headed to San Francisco tied up 1-1.
Quinn Ewers wrote a message to Longhorns fans via The Players' Tribune, here are some interesting things he said.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Urban Meyer's undoing was not his poor record with the team but rather losing trust amid mounting controversies.
This one wasn't called a personal or a flagrant foul.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill admitted he was hurt personally and professionally by receiver A.J. Brown departing the organization. But that wasn’t the only significant move Tennessee made that could significantly impact Tannehill’s job. The Titans also drafted Malik Willis late in the third round on Friday, giving Tannehill some potential competition for QB1. In his [more]