College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: Big 12 Spring Version 2022

Big 12 college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

Good luck trying to figure out the Big 12 pecking order.

Kansas is still likely going to be near the bottom, but it’s better.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are likely going to be near the top, but there are concerns.

With coaching changes, big transfer portal moves, two schools starting to pack things up for the SEC – or, at least, wanting to – and underperforming teams from 2021 – Texas, TCU, Iowa State – all potentially good enough to crank up far better seasons, this is going to be fun.

Before diving into the nuts and bolts of each team with our team-by-team Preview 2022, here’s the spring version quick look, prediction, and ranking of each Big 12 team.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

Kansas Jayhawks

2020: 0-9 2019: 3-9 2018: 3-9

It’s not time to book tickets for the College Football Playoff quite yet, but head coach Lance Leipold is doing a good job of building up the talent level. There’s a keeper at QB in Jalon Daniels, and there’s experience across the board, but the lines need more work and options.

Where are the wins going to come from? The Jayhawks should beat Tennessee Tech, and taking care of Duke at home is a must if there’s any overall improvement. There will be a win somewhere in the Big 12, but they’ll be the underdog in every game.

Realistic Best Case Record: 5-7

Realistic Worst Case Record: 1-11

2022 Kansas Prediction, Spring Football Version: 3-9

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 1-11

CFN 2021 Final Record: 2-10

– Kansas 2022 Schedule & Analysis

Texas Tech Red Raiders

2020: 4-6 2019: 4-8 2018: 5-7

New head coach Joey McGuire should get the offense rolling as soon as the receiving corps gets up to speed. He has good quarterbacks in Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough to work with, but there’s a whole lot of turnover on both sides of the ball – the defensive back eight will get the most attention.

There’s no time for everyone to get their feet wet with Houston, at NC State, Texas, at Kansas State, at Oklahoma State all in a row after kicking the season off against Murray State. The team should be better, but it’s going to be a battle to come up with a winning season.

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 3-9

2022 Texas Tech Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 6-6

CFN 2021 Final Record: 7-6

– Texas Tech 2022 Schedule & Analysis

West Virginia Mountaineers

2020: 6-4 2019: 5-7 2018: 8-4

The Mountaineers get just about everyone back on offense – other than QB Jarret Doege and RB Leddie Brown – and the defensive front seven should be a major plus. Now it has to all come together in a more even year under head coach Neal Brown.

Starting out at Pitt will be interesting, and having to go to Virginia Tech and Texas in back-to-back weeks is a problem. Oklahoma and Baylor are at home, but having to go to Iowa State and Oklahoma State in the second half of the season should keep this from being a big breakthrough campaign.

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2022 West Virginia Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 7-5

CFN 2021 Final Record: 6-7

– West Virginia 2022 Schedule & Analysis

TCU Horned Frogs

2020: 6-4 2019: 5-7 2018: 7-6

Does new head coach Sonny Dykes have the parts to instantly crank up the offense line he might like? At least he’s walking into a world of experience around QB Max Duggan and a defense that should be fine once the depth is developed up front.

The schedule might work out fine after starting the season out at Colorado. There are more than enough winnable games – and with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State coming to Fort Worth – to expect a good bounceback year.

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 TCU Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 6-6

CFN 2021 Final Record: 5-7

– TCU 2022 Schedule & Analysis

Baylor Bears

2020: 2-7 2019: 11-3 2018: 7-6

The defending Big 12 champs are in a better spot than they seemed to be last year at this time, but there’s a whole lot of work to do. The defensive back seven is undergoing a talent overhaul and the offensive backfield needs time, but the defensive front should be a rock.

With road games at BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Texas, there are just enough tough dates away from Waco to keep this from being a monster year, but the Bears are still strong.

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Baylor Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 5-7

CFN 2021 Final Record: 12-2

– Baylor 2022 Schedule & Analysis

Kansas State Wildcats

2020: 4-6 2019: 8-5 2018: 5-7

Kansas State always fills in the blanks with new players who fit the systems on both sides, but the lines – particularly on the offensive side – will need some work, and the secondary will need a bit. Getting Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez in from the transfer portal is a big plus.

There are just enough winnable games to come up with a winning record and go bowling, but going to Oklahoma, Iowa State, TCU, Baylor, and West Virginia will be interesting. Throw in the home games against Missouri and Texas, and it’s a tricky slate.

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Kansas State Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 7-5

CFN 2021 Final Record: 8-5

– Kansas State 2022 Schedule & Analysis

Iowa State Cyclones

2020: 9-3 2019: 7-6 2018: 8-5

Can Iowa State rebuild and be even better? It loses RB Breece Hall, QB Brock Purdy, and just enough key parts of the offense to matter, but the receiving corps and line should be strong. The great defense loses big-time producers – LB Mike Rose, S Greg Eisworth – but enough starters are back to be solid.

The schedule isn’t all that bad and the team should be in for a good season if the Cyclones can own home field advantage. They have to go to Iowa, Texas, and Oklahoma State, but a winning season is a must with this slate.

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Iowa State Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 9-3

CFN 2021 Final Record: 7-6

– Iowa State 2022 Schedule & Analysis

Texas Longhorns

2020: 7-3 2019: 8-5 2018: 10-4

Okay, enough is enough. After a disastrous second half of last season, Texas needs to be a factor right away with a whole slew of fantastic transfers to go along with a whole lot of talent currently in place. RB Bijan Robinson will be a superstar, the defense is loaded, and now it all needs to work.

Alabama comes to Austin in Week 2, the Oklahoma State game is on the road, and as always, the Oklahoma game is in Dallas. There are more than enough winnable games to expect a much, much better year, but the base will be in a horrible mood if there isn’t a great start.

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 Texas Prediction, Spring Football Version: 9-3

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 9-3

CFN 2021 Final Record: 5-7

– Texas 2022 Schedule & Analysis

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2020: 8-3 2019: 8-5 2018: 7-6

The show goes on. The great linebacking corps from the amazing defense of 2021 needs a few new stars, and so does the secondary, but the offense should be outstanding in the interior of the line bulks up for the loss of top guard Josh Sills and center Danny Godlevske.

Set the bar high. The schedule is strong with almost all of the big battles at home – the Oklahoma showdown is the one big exception – with a realistic expectation to be the favorite in at least ten games.

Realistic Best Case Record: 11-1

Realistic Worst Case Record: 7-5

2022 Oklahoma State Prediction, Spring Football Version: 9-3

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 8-4

CFN 2021 Final Record: 12-2

– Oklahoma State 2022 Schedule & Analysis

Oklahoma Sooners

2020: 9-2 2019: 12-2 2018: 12-2

New head coach Brent Venables has a world of work to do. Not only does he have to keep all the production going, but he has to do it with a slew of new parts. The defensive front isn’t starting over, but it’s not far off. The offense, though, should be amazing with a great receiving corps and UCF transfer QB Dillon Gabriel a terrific fit.

As long as the Sooners win at Nebraska and can get by Texas, there’s a great shot at starting 7-0 before getting a week off. There will be a few misfires along the way, but the team will be talented enough – and the schedule is just good enough – to at least assume ten wins.

Realistic Best Case Record: 11-1

Realistic Worst Case Record: 7-5

2022 Oklahoma Prediction, Spring Football Version: 10-2

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 11-1

CFN 2021 Final Record: 11-2

– Oklahoma 2022 Schedule & Analysis

