College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: SEC Spring Version 2022

SEC college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

As always, the SEC is going to be loaded with talent, full of teams in the College Football Playoff chase, and there’s a shot at least 12 of the 14 teams end up going bowling.

And then Alabama and Georgia will show off how awesome they are – again.

However, Tennessee has improved. Florida will be better. Texas A&M is terrific, Ole Miss reloaded through the transfer portal, and whatever team really is 7th-best in the SEC West could probably fight for most other division titles in college football.

There will be more transfers, more big personnel changes, and several other parts to the SEC puzzle, but for now, this 2022 looks even better than 2021.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

SEC East Rankings: Spring Version

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2020: 8-2 2019: 12-2 2018: 11-3

No, this won’t be 2020 LSU falling off the map after a historic national championship season, but no one loses that much NFL talent – especially off the defense – and gets better. However, there’s still more than enough talent coming back to be in the national championship mix.

The Dawgs should be favored in every game with no Alabama or Texas A&M to face from the West. They have to deal with Oregon to start the season, and there should be a slip somewhere along the way, but it’s going to take something major to beat this team twice with this slate.

Realistic Best Case Record: 12-0

Realistic Worst Case Record: 8-4

2022 Georgia Prediction, Spring Football Version: 11-1

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 11-1

Georgia 2021 Final Record: 14-1

– Georgia 2022 Schedule & Analysis

2020: 8-4 2019: 11-2 2018: 10-3

How fast can Billy Napier get this whole thing going? He was always the next IT head coach in college football, and now he gets to finally crank it all up with his amazing rushing offense that puts up big, efficient numbers.

All the work done last year as the Gator offense pivoted styles should pay off with QB Anthony Richardson and Louisiana transfer RB Montrell Johnson about to blow up. The O line should be fine, but the defense that loses seven key starters will need some time. It’s Florida – the athletes are there, and the overall production can’t be less consistent than 2021.

The schedule doesn’t have enough early layups with Utah to start and Kentucky and at Tennessee in September. On the plus side, the team only leaves Florida once before going to Texas A&M in early November, and leaves the state just three times overall.

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Florida Prediction, Spring Football Version: 9-3

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 9-3

Florida 2021 Final Record: 6-7

– Florida 2022 Schedule & Analysis

3. Tennessee Volunteers

2020: 3-7 2019: 8-5 2018: 5-7

Is this finally when Tennessee turns the corner and becomes something fantastic? There aren’t a ton of personnel losses, getting QB Hendon Hooker back for another year was huge, and now everyone knows how to work the Josh Heupel offense.

The schedule helps with a manageable start before dealing with Florida, at LSU, and Alabama. Going to Georgia doesn’t help, and sneaky-tough dates at South Carolina and Pitt will make this a bit of a challenge, but anything less than eight wins and a step forward will feel like a disappointment with this team.

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 Tennessee Prediction, Spring Football Version: 8-4

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 6-6

Tennessee 2021 Final Record: 7-6

– Tennessee 2022 Schedule & Analysis

2020: 5-6 2019: 8-5 2018: 10-3

The Wildcats didn’t have massive personnel losses, but the ones who are gone were big. The offensive backfield is loaded, a few transfers will help to fill the holes across the attack, and seven starters should be back on defense. Again, though, it’s going to be partly about quality of returning talent as much as quantity.

The schedule gets a tune-up against Miami University before going to Florida. The non-conference schedule is a relative breeze – Louisville makes the trip over to Lexington – there’s no Alabama, Texas A&M, or LSU from the West, and the Georgia game is at home.

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Kentucky Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 7-5

Kentucky 2021 Final Record: 10-3

– Kentucky 2022 Schedule & Analysis

5. South Carolina Gamecocks

2020: 2-8 2019: 4-8 2018: 7-6

This just got interesting after a great first season under Shane Beamer. Now the Gamecocks return relatively strong on offense with Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler stepping in behind a veteran line and strong group of target. The D is another story with several big pieces of the front six gone, but the line should be a positive.

It’s going to be a grind, though, with road games at Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, and Arkansas to go along with home dates against Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee. November ends with a brutal kick – at Florida, Tennessee, at Clemson – so there’s no margin for error early on.

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2022 South Carolina Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 5-7

South Carolina 2021 Final Record: 7-6

– South Carolina 2022 Schedule & Analysis

6. Missouri Tigers

2020: 5-5 2019: 6-6 2018: 8-5

Someone apparently likes to use the transfer portal. The Tigers might have lost a slew of parts on both sides of the ball – 13 starters are done – but they filled in the gaps fast, had decent depth to rely on, and they should be okay as long as the lines come together fast.

There’s Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian early on to tune up. and there are more than enough winnable games to at least get to six wins and a bowl. Throw in the break of not having to face Alabama, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, or LSU – and with Georgia coming to Columbia – and this needs to be a step-up season for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2022 Missouri Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 7-5

Missouri 2021 Final Record: 6-7

– Missouri 2022 Schedule & Analysis

7. Vanderbilt Commodores

2020: 0-9 2019: 3-9 2018: 6-7

Second year head coach Clark Lea still has a whole lot of work to do., but at least the team returns with plenty of experience. The 2021 team took its usual lumps, but the positive part is all the experience returning back on both sides of the ball. Now the team needs to find more steady playmakers – and find an offense.

Getting to start out the season at Hawaii will at least be a nice way to enjoy a late August Saturday, and there should be enough winnable games to get past the two victories of last season. However, it’s going to take a massive upset for the Commodores to get an SEC win.

Realistic Best Case Record: 5-7

Realistic Worst Case Record: 1-11

2022 Vanderbilt Prediction, Spring Football Version: 3-9

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 2-10

Vanderbilt 2021 Final Record: 2-10

– Vanderbilt 2022 Schedule & Analysis

SEC West Rankings Spring Version: NEXT

SEC West Rankings: Spring Version

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2020: 13-0 2019: 11-2 2018: 14-1

As always, Alabama lost a ton of talent to the NFL. And, as always, it’s got what might just be the best team in the country. It’s truly Next Man Up across the board helped by a few fantastic transfers.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs comes in from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt’s Tyler Steen should take over one of the tackle spots, and former LSU Tiger Eli Ricks is a great corner get.

Oh yeah, and there’s still a Heisman winner under center (Bryce Young) and possibly the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Will Anderson leading the defensive front.

There’s a trip to Texas, and going to Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, and Ole Miss won’t be layups, but it’s not a bad overall schedule. There’s no Georgia or Florida from the East, Texas A&M, Mississippi State is a home game, and Bama will be the heavy favorite in each game.

Realistic Best Case Record: 12-0

Realistic Worst Case Record: 8-4

2022 Alabama Prediction, Spring Football Version: 11-1

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 11-1

Alabama 2021 Final Record: 13-2

– Alabama 2022 Schedule & Analysis

2. Texas A&M Aggies

2020: 9-1 2019: 8-5 2018: 9-4

How good is the Texas A&M defensive front? The offense has a slew of excellent parts, the line will be fine, and the defensive back eight will be solid.

As long as the Aggies can be nasty up front – and as soon as the amazing recruiting class can kick in – this should be Jimbo Fisher’s best team yet.

The schedule helps with a likely 5-0 start before going to Alabama. With no Georgia on the slate and with Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss at home, look out.

Realistic Best Case Record: 11-1

Realistic Worst Case Record: 8-4

2022 Texas A&M Aggies Prediction, Spring Football Version: 10-2

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 10-2

Texas A&M Aggies 2021 Final Record: 8-4

– Texas A&M Aggies 2022 Schedule & Analysis

3. Ole Miss Rebels

2020: 5-5 2019: 4-8 2018: 5-7

The Rebels lost a TON of talent, but no one was more active in the transfer portal, and no one in the SEC did more to upgrade the talent at certain spots.

The offensive backfield is terrific with USC QB Jaxson Dart and TCU RB Zach Evans about to go off. The D is loaded with veteran transfer parts to at least help the depth, if not create a slew of good starters.

Troy, Central Arkansas, at Georgia Tech, Tulsa. Throw in a home game against Kentucky and a trip to Vanderbilt, and the Rebels should get off to a massive start. However, they have to go to Texas A&M, LSU, and Arkansas. However, they get Alabama, Auburn, and Mississippi State at home.

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 7-5

2022 Ole Miss Prediction, Spring Football Version: 8-4

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 8-4

Ole Miss 2021 Final Record: 10-3

– Ole Miss 2022 Schedule & Analysis

4. LSU Tigers

2020: 5-5 2019: 15-0 2018: 10-3

Brian Kelly has a whole lot of talent to work with. No, he doesn’t have the 2019 Tigers, but he worked the transfer portal hard, has a nice base starting with a loaded receiving corps, and he got Jayden Daniels from Arizona State to work into the quarterback derby. As long as the O line comes together, the attack will be fine.

The defense gave up a ton of parts to the next level, but the transfer portal restocked the secondary, the pass rushers – BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye – will be great, and there’s surprisingly strong depth.

Florida State is the tone-setter to kick things off as the Tigers only leave Louisiana once until mid-October. Alabama is a home game, but going to Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, and Auburn will be a problem.

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 LSU Prediction, Spring Football Version: 9-3

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 9-3

LSU 2021 Final Record: 6-7

– LSU 2022 Schedule & Analysis

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

2020: 3-7 2019: 2-10 2018: 2-10

Coming off a breakthrough season, the Hogs are loaded in some areas and needing to overcome a few major losses in others. The receiving corps lost a ton, but it brings in Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma. The O line is solid, KJ Jefferson is back at quarterback, and the defensive back eight is strong. Now the front three has to come together.

Cincinnati – it’s not the same teams last year – kicks off the season, and with South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Alabama all within the first five games, it’s going to be a grind early. It’s going to be a fight to get to bowl eligibility with ease, but it’ll happen.

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Arkansas Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 5-7

Arkansas 2021 Final Record: 9-4

– Arkansas 2022 Schedule & Analysis

6. Auburn Tigers

2020: 6-5 2019: 9-4 2018: 8-5

Auburn has had a rough run – head coach Bryan Harsin has had a few things to push past – but he’s got a nice offense returning with a whole lot of good options for the line, good transfers to battle for the quarterback job, and dangerous skill spots. The defense, though, is undergoing a bit of an overhaul with a slew of transfers and new parts playing big roles.

It helps to start the season with Mercer and San Jose State, and beginning with five straight home games is a big plus. However, the Tigers have to go to Ole Miss, Georgia, and Alabama. As long as they can own Jordan-Hare, they’ll be in for a strong season.

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Auburn Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 7-5

Auburn 2021 Final Record: 6-7

– Auburn 2022 Schedule & Analysis

7. Mississippi State Bulldogs

2020: 4-7 2019: 6-7 2018: 8-5

The Bulldogs lose star OT Charles Cross and a few other good parts, but for the most part they return loaded with experience and talent. QB Will Rogers will put up massive numbers, the defense is fantastic on the front six, and there are just enough transfers to help beef up parts, especially in the secondary.

As long as they can get by Memphis – not a given – and not slip at Arizona, it should be a good start to the year with a whole lot of big games in Starkville. A big start is a must with at Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and at Ole Miss over the second half. The team will likely be better than the final record.

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Miss State Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 7-5

Mississippi State 2021 Final Record: 7-6

– Mississippi State 2022 Schedule & Analysis

