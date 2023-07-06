College football rankings: Phil Steele’s preseason top 25

In the world of college football very few are as well-respected in covering the game as veteran writer and reporter Phil Steele. Steele’s annual college football preview magazine has an almost cult-like following and is as thorough as any.

Ahead of the 2023 college football season Steele released his preseason top 40. Notre Dame, to perhaps the surprise of some, checked in Steele’s top-10. Three Irish opponents for 2023 ranked above them though and perhaps the most surprising part of Steele’s rankings is which Notre Dame opponent came in at No. 2.

Below are Steele’s top 25 teams entering the 2023 season as we sit under 50 days until the season officially kicks off.

TCU

Year 1 of Sonny Dykes ended with a national championship game appearance. What will Year 2 amount to with some massive changes to the Horned Frogs offense?

UTSA

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA has quietly been a power for the last few years and takes a step up in competition by joining the American Athletic Conference this fall.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Who is more difficult to root for: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec or head coach Pat Narduzzi?

Toledo

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re into high-scoring offenses then you’re going to want to check out the Rockets this fall.

North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye might one day be the first overall pick in the NFL draft but the question of North Carolina being able to stop anyone remains in Chapel Hill.

Oklahoma

USA TODAY SPORTS

Oklahoma had a big off-season in the transfer portal. Will it get the Sooners back to where they belong in Brent Venables second season?

The Knoxville News Sentinel

How will Tennessee fair now that they’re back to being among the hunted and not just the hunter? Massive losses need replaced on offense but the system certainly appears ready to work.

Oregon State

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

With a favorable schedule early on and the addition of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from Clemson, expectations have Oregon State fans thinking an appearance in the Pac 12 title game.

Iowa

USA TODAY SPORTS

The Iowa offense won’t change much which isn’t good but neither should the defense that was elite a season ago.

Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Injury concerns have some worried about quarterback Cam Rising ahead of the 2023 season but the most physical team in the Pac 12 year-in and year-out figures to be there again.

Oregon

Is Oregon quarterback Bo Nix a legit Heisman Trophy contender or will he not even be the best quarterback in the Pacific Northwest this fall?

Washington

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

(Cough) Is Michael Penix, Jr. a legit Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback or is he even the best quarterback in the Pacific Northwest?

Wisconsin

No team will look more different than what we’re used to than Wisconsin under new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers in Phil Longo’s (previously North Carolina) offense will be a strange sight to behold – but that doesn’t mean it won’t work.

Texas A&M

There is far too much talent here for Texas A&M to be the country’s biggest disappointment a second year in a row.

Right?

Texas

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Texas should have one of the best offense’s in the entire nation in 2023 but will the defense have the horses to keep up and make their final season in the Big 12 a memorable one?

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

What did Marcus Freeman gain from Notre Dame’s early season struggles in his first year as head coach? Games against Ohio State, USC, and Clemson will tell Notre Dame’s 2023 story.

LSU

Legit question: With what they return and what they add from the portal, why isn’t LSU seen as the preseason favorite in the SEC West?

Florida State

Few teams have benefited from the transfer portal as much as Florida State. Will the Noles be a legit playoff contender or are they getting off-season love for simply beating six-straight un-ranked opponents to close 2022?

USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley will again have one of the nation’s top offenses. Will the Trojans defense improve enough to get them to the College Football Playoff though?

Is there a less-discussed legitimate College Football Playoff contender than Penn State this off-season?

Ohio State

When was the last time Ohio State entered a season not seemingly as the consensus pick to win the Big Ten?

Bigger concern for the Tide: Replacing both coordinators or not having an experienced quarterback entering the year?

Michigan

USA TODAY SPORTS

Home to college football’s best backfield entering 2023, is this the year Michigan clears the hurdle and wins a College Football Playoff game?

Clemson

Props to Steele for not just posting the same top-two or three as everyone else. He clearly buys into new Clemson play-caller Garrett Riley who the Tigers hired away from TCU this off-season.

Georgia

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fun fact: Not only has Georgia won the last two national championships, they’ve also not lost a regular season game since October 17, 2020. The Dawgs remain the team to beat nationally until further notice.

