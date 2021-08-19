College Football Rankings: National Football Foundation FWAA Super 16, Preseason

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2021 FFWA National Football Foundation Super 16 preseason rankings?

College Football Rankings FWAA-NFF Super 16: Preseason

Points, followed by first place votes, followed by last week’s ranking.

Rank School Points

1. Alabama 805 (35 1st place votes)

2. Clemson 739 (3)

3. Oklahoma 729 (9)

4. Ohio State 673 (1)

5. Georgia 649 (4)

6. Texas A&M 527

7. Iowa State 469

8. Notre Dame 401

9. North Carolina 361

10. Cincinnati 333

11. Oregon 276

12. Florida 255

13. Wisconsin 186

14. LSU 182

15. USC 148

16. Miami (FL) 96

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Washington (45), Indiana (43), Penn State (30), Iowa (20), Utah (17), Texas (16), Georgia State (12), Ole Miss (8), TCU (8), Northwestern (7), Liberty (7), Arizona State (7), Florida State (5), BYU (5), Coastal Carolina (4), Oklahoma State (3), Louisiana (3), Auburn (2), Boston College (1).

Pete Fiutak’s Ballot

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma 3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Texas A&M

6. Ohio State

7. LSU

8. Oregon

9. Florida

10. Wisconsin

11. Iowa State

12. North Carolina

13. Washington

14. Penn State

15. Auburn

16. USC

The FWAA Super 16 Poll Voters



NICOLE AUERBACH

The Athletic

ZACH BARNETT

FootballScoop.com

TONY BARNHART

SEC Network

DAVID BAZZEL

Fourth Quarter Productions

BRETT BEAIRD

WYTK Radio

TOM BECK

2004 Hall of Fame Class

RYAN BLACK

Manhattan Mercury

MARK BLAUDSCHUN

TMG College Sports

CHIP BROWN

Horns247

BRETT CIANCIA

Pick Six Previews

DAVE CONGROVE

CollegeFootballPoll.com

ROSS DELLENGER

Sports Illustrated

GENE DUFFEY

Freelancer

JON FINKEL

Author, Life of Dad Show

BRYAN FISCHER

Athlon Sports

PETE FIUTAK

CollegeFootballNews.com

TOM FORNELLI

CBS Sports

MATT FORTUNA

The Athletic

MIKE GRIFFITH

AJC Dawg Nation

DAN HARRALSON

Vols Wire/USA Today

STEVE HELWAGEN

Bucknuts Media Network

RON HIGGINS

Tiger Rag

BOB HOLT

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

LOU HOLTZ

2008 Hall of Fame Class

ADAM HUNSUCKER

Monroe News-Star (LA)

JOHNNIE JOHNSON

2007 Hall of Fame Class

BRENT JONES

2002 Hall of Fame Class

BARRETT JONES

ESPN

CODY KELLNER

Cody Kellner Points Index

KELLY LYELL

Fort Collins Coloradoan

MARK MAY

2005 Hall of Fame Class

KEVIN McGUIRE

Nittany Lions Wire/USA Today

DON McPHERSON

2008 Hall of Fame Class

RUSS MITCHELL

CollegeFootballNews.com

MAX OLSON

The Athletic

RANDY PETERSON

Des Moines Register

BEN PORTNOY

The State

BILL ROYCE

2016 Hall of Fame Class

BARRETT SALLEE

CBSSports.com

MIKE’L SEVERE

1620 The Zone (NE)

DAN SILEO

Sports Radio Host (San Diego)

AYOKUNLE SPENCE

Sports Radio Network

PHIL STEELE

Phil Steele Publications

PATRICK STEVENS

The Athletic Baltimore

DAVID TEEL

Richmond Times Dispatch

MEL TJEERDSMA

2018 Hall of Fame Class

JOHN WAGNER

Toledo Blade (Retired)

WESLEY WALLS

2014 Hall of Fame Class

DICK WEISS

Blue Star Media

REGGIE WILLIAMS

2007-Hall of Fame Class

SCOTT WOERNER

2016-Hall of Fame Class

MATT ZENITZ

On3

CHRIS ZORICH

2007 Hall of Fame Class