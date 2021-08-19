College Football Rankings: National Football Foundation FWAA Super 16, Preseason

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2021 FFWA National Football Foundation Super 16 preseason rankings?

College Football Rankings FWAA-NFF Super 16: Preseason

Points, followed by first place votes, followed by last week’s ranking.

Rank School Points

1. Alabama 805 (35 1st place votes)
2. Clemson 739 (3)
3. Oklahoma 729 (9)
4. Ohio State 673 (1)
5. Georgia 649 (4)
6. Texas A&M 527
7. Iowa State 469
8. Notre Dame 401
9. North Carolina 361
10. Cincinnati 333
11. Oregon 276
12. Florida 255
13. Wisconsin 186
14. LSU 182
15. USC 148
16. Miami (FL) 96

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Washington (45), Indiana (43), Penn State (30), Iowa (20), Utah (17), Texas (16), Georgia State (12), Ole Miss (8), TCU (8), Northwestern (7), Liberty (7), Arizona State (7), Florida State (5), BYU (5), Coastal Carolina (4), Oklahoma State (3), Louisiana (3), Auburn (2), Boston College (1).

Pete Fiutak’s Ballot

1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma 3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Texas A&M
6. Ohio State
7. LSU
8. Oregon
9. Florida
10. Wisconsin
11. Iowa State
12. North Carolina
13. Washington
14. Penn State
15. Auburn
16. USC

The FWAA Super 16 Poll Voters

NICOLE AUERBACH
The Athletic

ZACH BARNETT
FootballScoop.com

TONY BARNHART
SEC Network

DAVID BAZZEL
Fourth Quarter Productions

BRETT BEAIRD
WYTK Radio

TOM BECK
2004 Hall of Fame Class

RYAN BLACK
Manhattan Mercury

MARK BLAUDSCHUN
TMG College Sports

CHIP BROWN
Horns247

BRETT CIANCIA
Pick Six Previews

DAVE CONGROVE
CollegeFootballPoll.com

ROSS DELLENGER
Sports Illustrated

GENE DUFFEY
Freelancer

JON FINKEL
Author, Life of Dad Show

BRYAN FISCHER
Athlon Sports

PETE FIUTAK
CollegeFootballNews.com

TOM FORNELLI
CBS Sports

MATT FORTUNA
The Athletic

MIKE GRIFFITH
AJC Dawg Nation

DAN HARRALSON
Vols Wire/USA Today

STEVE HELWAGEN
Bucknuts Media Network

RON HIGGINS
Tiger Rag

BOB HOLT
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

LOU HOLTZ
2008 Hall of Fame Class

ADAM HUNSUCKER
Monroe News-Star (LA)

JOHNNIE JOHNSON
2007 Hall of Fame Class

BRENT JONES
2002 Hall of Fame Class

BARRETT JONES
ESPN

CODY KELLNER
Cody Kellner Points Index

KELLY LYELL
Fort Collins Coloradoan

MARK MAY
2005 Hall of Fame Class

KEVIN McGUIRE
Nittany Lions Wire/USA Today

DON McPHERSON
2008 Hall of Fame Class

RUSS MITCHELL
CollegeFootballNews.com

MAX OLSON
The Athletic

RANDY PETERSON
Des Moines Register

BEN PORTNOY
The State

BILL ROYCE
2016 Hall of Fame Class

BARRETT SALLEE
CBSSports.com

MIKE’L SEVERE
1620 The Zone (NE)

DAN SILEO
Sports Radio Host (San Diego)

AYOKUNLE SPENCE
Sports Radio Network

PHIL STEELE
Phil Steele Publications

PATRICK STEVENS
The Athletic Baltimore

DAVID TEEL
Richmond Times Dispatch

MEL TJEERDSMA
2018 Hall of Fame Class

JOHN WAGNER
Toledo Blade (Retired)

WESLEY WALLS
2014 Hall of Fame Class

DICK WEISS
Blue Star Media

REGGIE WILLIAMS
2007-Hall of Fame Class

SCOTT WOERNER
2016-Hall of Fame Class

MATT ZENITZ
On3

CHRIS ZORICH
2007 Hall of Fame Class

