College football rankings: Kirk Herbstreit updates his Top 6

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit releases his college football Top 6 on a weekly basis, giving who his four College Football Playoff teams would be at the moment while sharing the top-two that are knocking on the door of entry.

Last week Herbstreit moved Ohio State to the top spot after Georgia struggled on the road at lowly Missouri. Did Herbstreit keep his six the same as a week ago or did he make another change or two this week?

What did Alabama’s narrow victory over Texas A&M mean for the Crimson Tide in Herbstreit’s rankings? Did the Buckeyes rout at Michigan State further solidify themselves as number-one in his eyes?

And did Oklahoma State stay ranked ahead of USC this week after passing the Trojans and gaining entry to the top six a week ago?

Oklahoma State

USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 6 Oklahoma State: 6-0 after 41-31 win over Texas Tech

Clemson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Clemson: 6-0 after 31-3 win at Boston College

Michigan

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Michigan: 6-0 after 31-10 win at Indiana

Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Alabama: 6-0 after 24-20 win over Texas A&M

Georgia

USA TODAY Sports Richard Hamm

No. 2 Georgia: 6-0 after 42-10 win over Auburn

Ohio State

USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 1 Ohio State: 49-20 win at Michigan State

