College football rankings: Kentucky contributes to historic first for basketball blue bloods

College basketball season is nearly underway, with teams returning to practice and venturing to various media days before the first game of the season takes place on Nov. 6.

But for schools that are home to some of the most accomplished men’s basketball programs in the history of the sport, there’s only so much of a rush for the ball to tip off. After all, they’ve got pretty good football teams to worry about at the moment.

In this week’s AP Top 25, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, UCLA and Kansas are all ranked. It marks the first time since the poll began in 1936 that all five of those schools have appeared together in the top 25 at the same time:

For the first time since the introduction of the AP Poll, these basketball blue bloods are all ranked in football at the same time 🤯



The basketball powerhouses, which have had varying degrees of success on the gridiron over their respective existences, account for five of the seven programs with the most national championships ever, led by UCLA’s 11 and Kentucky’s eight.

Here is where they land in the Week 7 AP rankings (with their accompanying rank in the Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll in parentheses):

No. 12: North Carolina (No. 12)

No. 17: Duke (No. 18)

No. 18: UCLA (No. 22)

No. 23: Kansas (No. 24)

No. 24: Kentucky (No. 23)

North Carolina is the only undefeated team of the bunch, with a 5-0 record heading into its matchup Saturday against Miami. With their strong start, the Tar Heels are well-positioned for their first season with at least 10 wins since 2015.

Since its 28-7 season-opening demolition of Clemson, Duke has emerged as one of the top contenders in the ACC, with a game at No. 4 Florida State lurking next Saturday.

With a 4-1 start, UCLA re-entered the poll this week following its 25-17 victory against then-No. 14 (and previously undefeated) Washington State. The Bruins’ scoring defense is tied for eighth in the FBS at 12.2 points allowed per game.

Kentucky just lost its first game of the season, a 51-13 setback last Saturday at No. 1 Georgia, but prior to that, it worked its way up to No. 20, marking the fourth time in the past six seasons that the Wildcats have appeared at some point in the season in the top 20. It’s something they had done only once in the 33 seasons before that stretch.

Kansas is ranked for the second time in as many seasons as the Jayhawks have gotten off to a 5-1 start under third-year coach Lance Leipold. In 12 seasons from 2010-21, Kansas had never won more than three games.

Those five teams, widely regarded as “blue bloods” both because of their on-court accomplishments and their school colors, aren’t the only decorated basketball schools to appear in this week’s poll. There’s some red in there, as well.

Louisville, which is tied for seventh in Final Fours (with 10) and tied for eighth in national championships (three), moved up 10 spots in the poll to No. 15 following its emphatic 33-20 victory last Saturday against then-No. 11 Notre Dame. The Cardinals are one of 11 remaining undefeated Power Five programs.

