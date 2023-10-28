College football rankings: Joel Klatt’s top 10 as we enter Week 9

Temperatures might be cooling across the nation as fall is well upon us and winter isn’t far away.

For college football that means that we’re nearing the end of October and the race for the College Football Playoff is very much on.

This is a unique year as we sit entering the final weekend of October with six different Power Five programs still undefeated.

What happens is five of those remain unbeaten – who will get left out of the playoff (Michigan and Ohio State will automatically lose at least a combined one game)?

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports released his updated top 10. Here’s how he sees things currently as we enter Week 9 of the college football season.

Record: 6-1

Last week’s result: 28-21 win over Auburn

This week’s matchup: vs. Vanderbilt

Notre Dame

Record: 6-2

Last week’s result: Bye week

This week’s matchup: vs. Pittsburgh

Record: 6-1

Last week’s result: Bye Week

This week’s matchup: at Arizona

Record: 7-1

Last week’s result: 34-20 win vs. Tennessee

This week’s matchup: Bye Week

Record: 6-1

Last week’s result: 20-12 loss at Ohio State

This week’s matchup: vs. Indiana

Utah

Record: 6-1

Last week’s result: 34-32 win at USC

This week’s matchup: vs. Oregon

Record: 6-1

Last week’s result: 31-24 win at Houston

This week’s matchup: vs. BYU

Oregon

Record: 6-1

Last week’s result: 38-24 win vs. Washington State

This week’s matchup: at Utah

Washington

Record: 7-0

Last week’s result: 15-7 win vs. Arizona State

This week’s matchup: at Stanford

Record: 7-0

Last week’s result: 31-29 win vs. Central Florida

This week’s matchup: at Kansas

Georgia

Record: 7-0

Last week’s result: Bye Week

This week’s matchup: vs. Florida

Florida State

Record: 7-0

Last week’s result: 38-20 win vs. Duke

This week’s matchup: at Wake Forest

Ohio State

Record: 7-0

Last week’s result: 20-12 win vs. Penn State

This week’s matchup: at Wisconsin

Record: 7-0

Last week’s result: 49-0 win at Michigan State

This week’s matchup: Bye Week

