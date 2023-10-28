College football rankings: Joel Klatt’s top 10 as we enter Week 9
Temperatures might be cooling across the nation as fall is well upon us and winter isn’t far away.
For college football that means that we’re nearing the end of October and the race for the College Football Playoff is very much on.
This is a unique year as we sit entering the final weekend of October with six different Power Five programs still undefeated.
What happens is five of those remain unbeaten – who will get left out of the playoff (Michigan and Ohio State will automatically lose at least a combined one game)?
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports released his updated top 10. Here’s how he sees things currently as we enter Week 9 of the college football season.
Ole Miss
Record: 6-1
Last week’s result: 28-21 win over Auburn
This week’s matchup: vs. Vanderbilt
Notre Dame
Record: 6-2
Last week’s result: Bye week
This week’s matchup: vs. Pittsburgh
Oregon State
Record: 6-1
Last week’s result: Bye Week
This week’s matchup: at Arizona
Alabama
Record: 7-1
Last week’s result: 34-20 win vs. Tennessee
This week’s matchup: Bye Week
Penn State
Record: 6-1
Last week’s result: 20-12 loss at Ohio State
This week’s matchup: vs. Indiana
Utah
Record: 6-1
Last week’s result: 34-32 win at USC
This week’s matchup: vs. Oregon
Texas
Record: 6-1
Last week’s result: 31-24 win at Houston
This week’s matchup: vs. BYU
Oregon
Record: 6-1
Last week’s result: 38-24 win vs. Washington State
This week’s matchup: at Utah
Washington
Record: 7-0
Last week’s result: 15-7 win vs. Arizona State
This week’s matchup: at Stanford
Oklahoma
Record: 7-0
Last week’s result: 31-29 win vs. Central Florida
This week’s matchup: at Kansas
Georgia
Record: 7-0
Last week’s result: Bye Week
This week’s matchup: vs. Florida
Florida State
Record: 7-0
Last week’s result: 38-20 win vs. Duke
This week’s matchup: at Wake Forest
Ohio State
Record: 7-0
Last week’s result: 20-12 win vs. Penn State
This week’s matchup: at Wisconsin
Michigan
Record: 7-0
Last week’s result: 49-0 win at Michigan State
This week’s matchup: Bye Week