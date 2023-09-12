College Football Rankings: Joel Klatt releases updated top 10

Notre Dame has impressed many three games into the 2023 college football season but Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is not one of them.

At least not enough to rank Notre Dame in his new top 10 team rankings.

Klatt released his new top 10 through social media on Sunday and Notre Dame didn’t crack the 10. They did however show up in his “almost” category.

So who did Klatt rank alongside Notre Dame in the almost department and what did his top 10 look like?

See it in full below:

"Almost"

Tennessee, Oregon, Oregon State, Notre Dame, and LSU.

Our take: What on God’s green earth did Joel see from LSU to have them in the same category as the others? Rout Grambling?

Alrighty then, onward we go.

Utah (2-0)

Our take: It wasn’t the prettiest of wins but it was a road win over a Power Five opponent (at Baylor) despite playing without their starting quarterback. To me Utah remains the team to beat in the Pac 12 until further notice.

Or until the conference goes the way of the dinosaurs.

Our take: Listen – this isn’t the end of the line for Nick Saban and Alabama and anyone saying as much should be careful. That said, I don’t know the last time I saw an Alabama offensive line get handled the way Texas handled them Saturday.

Washington (2-0)

Our take: Washington has outscored opponents 99-29 so far this season. Sure, that’s only against Boise State and Tulsa but Michael Penix and the offense look just as fine-tuned as a year ago. They now get the treat of being the first team to take on Michigan State in the post-Mel Tucker era.

USC (3-0)

Our take: USC’s offense looks even better than last year and perhaps the crazy thing is – you can make an argument that reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams isn’t even the most electric offensive player on his own team (Zachariah Branch). If Notre Dame can get by Ohio State in a couple of weeks it could be setting up to be the biggest Notre Dame-USC game in ages.

Our take: With Ohio State not clicking on all cylinders yet and Michigan not having a likely challenge until November – is this finally the year James Franklin and Penn State can break through in the Big Ten West? Their odds seem as good as at any point.

Ohio State (2-0)

Our take: Ohio State is breaking in not only a new quarterback but also an offensive line that saw three players get drafted from it last year. That’s not as easy as “plug and play” as some like to think.

Our take: Florida State’s win over LSU only lasted as the most impressive win in the country for five days but still, are the Noles being underrated here? This isn’t a rip on anyone ranked above them but how certain are you that Florida State isn’t the best team in the nation right now?

Texas (2-0)

Our take: Texas is back.

No, really. I actually mean it this time.

Michigan (2-0)

Our take: If this were a video game then Michigan could simply hit “sim ahead” until they play Penn State on November 11 and be fine. Their opponents to come until then: Bowling Green, Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State, and Purdue.

Translation: Michigan looks really good and has been the last couple of years but we won’t know anything about this team until that trip to Happy Valley.

Georgia (2-0)

Our take: The two-time defending national champions are loaded again but much like Michigan, shouldn’t be tested until November when Ole Miss and Tennessee both appear on the schedule. Until then it should be a lot more domination on the horizon for the Dawgs.

