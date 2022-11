Where do all the college football teams rank in each conference? After Week 11, here’s how they all stack up

CFN College Football Rankings By Conference: Week 11

CFN 2022 Rankings: By Conference: Week 11

ACC | American Athletic | Big 12 | Big Ten | C-USA

Independent | MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

– CFN Week 11 Rankings 1-131

ACC College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 Clemson (9-1)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 North Carolina (9-1)

Last Week Ranking: 2

3 Florida State (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 5

4 NC State (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 3

5 Louisville (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 7

6 Wake Forest (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 4

7 Pitt (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 9

8 Syracuse (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 6

9 Duke (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 10

10 Miami (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 12

11 Georgia Tech (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 8

12 Boston College (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 14

13 Virginia (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 11

14 Virginia Tech (2-8)

Last Week Ranking: 13

American Athletic Conference College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 UCF (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 2

2 Tulane (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 1

3 Cincinnati (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 3

4 East Carolina (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 4

5 SMU (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 5

6 Houston (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 6

7 Memphis (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 7

8 Navy (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 8

9 Tulsa (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 9

10 Temple (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 10

11 USF (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 11

Big 12 College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 TCU (10-0)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 Texas (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 2

3 Kansas State (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 3

4 Kansas (6-4

Last Week Ranking: 4

5 Oklahoma State (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 5

6 Baylor (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 6

7 Texas Tech (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 8

8 Oklahoma (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 7

9 Iowa State (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 9

10 West Virginia (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 10

Big Ten College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 Ohio State (10-0)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 Michigan (10-0)

Last Week Ranking: 2

3 Penn State (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 3

4 Illinois (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 4

5 Minnesota (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 5

6 Michigan State (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 6

7 Iowa (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 8

8 Wisconsin (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 7

9 Purdue (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 9

10 Maryland (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 10

11 Nebraska (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 11

12 Indiana (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 12

13 Rutgers (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 13

14 Northwestern (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 14

Independent College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 Notre Dame (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 Liberty (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 2

3 BYU (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 3

4 UConn (6-5)

Last Week Ranking: 5

5 Army (3-6)

Last Week Ranking: 4

6 New Mexico State (4-5)

Last Week Ranking: 6

7 UMass (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 7

MAC College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 Toledo (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 Ohio (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 3

3 Ball State (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 2

4 Buffalo (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 4

5 Eastern Michigan (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 6

6 Miami University (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 5

7 Kent State (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 7

8 Bowling Green (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 8

9 Central Michigan (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 10

10 Northern Illinois (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 11

11 Western Michigan (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 9

12 Akron (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 12

Mountain West College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 Fresno State (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 Boise State (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 2

3 Air Force (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 3

4 San Diego State (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 6

5 San Jose State (6-3)

Last Week Ranking: 4

6 Wyoming (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 5

7 UNLV (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 7

8 Utah State (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 8

9 Colorado State (2-8)

Last Week Ranking: 9

10 New Mexico (2-8)

Last Week Ranking: 10

11 Hawaii (2-9)

Last Week Ranking: 11

12 Nevada (2-8)

Last Week Ranking: 12

Pac-12 College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 USC (9-1)

Last Week Ranking: 4

2 Oregon (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 1

3 UCLA (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 2

4 Utah (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 3

5 Washington (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 5

6 Oregon State (7-3)

Last Week Ranking: 6

7 Washington State (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 7

8 Arizona 4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 10

9 Stanford (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 8

10 Cal (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 9

11 Arizona State (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 11

12 Colorado (1-9)

Last Week Ranking: 12

SEC College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 Georgia (10-0)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 Tennessee (9-1)

Last Week Ranking: 2

3 LSU (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 3

4 Alabama (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 4

5 Ole Miss (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 5

6 Florida (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 8

7 Mississippi State (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 7

8 South Carolina (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 9

9 Kentucky (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 6

10 Missouri (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 10

11 Auburn (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 13

12 Arkansas (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 12

Last Week Ranking: 11

14 Vanderbilt (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 14

Sun Belt College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 11

1 Troy (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 South Alabama (8-2)

Last Week Ranking: 2

3 Coastal Carolina (9-1)

Last Week Ranking: 3

4 Marshall (6-4)

Last Week Ranking: 7

5 Appalachian State (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 6

6 Georgia State (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 4

7 Southern Miss (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 5

8 James Madison (6-3)

Last Week Ranking: 10

9 Louisiana (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 11

10 Georgia Southern (5-5)

Last Week Ranking: 9

11 Old Dominion (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 8

12 ULM (4-6)

Last Week Ranking: 13

13 Arkansas State (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 12

14 Texas State (3-7)

Last Week Ranking: 14

