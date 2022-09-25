College Football Rankings Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 4
What will the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like after Week 4? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 4 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
25 UCLA Bruins 4-0 (NR)
24 Syracuse Orange 4-0 (NR)
23 Florida State Seminoles 4-0 (NR)
22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 (16)
21 BYU Cougars 3-1 (23)
– 2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 4
20 Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 (NR)
19 Washington Huskies 4-0 (24)
18 Oregon Ducks 3-1 (18)
17 Baylor Bears 3-1 (17)
16 Utah Utes 3-1 (14)
15 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 (10)
14 Oklahoma Sooners 3-1 (6)
13 Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (20)
12 Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 (15)
11 Ole Miss Rebels 4-0 (13)
– College Football Rankings Week 4 1-131
10 NC State Wolfpack 4-0 (11)
9 Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 (9)
8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (8)
7 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 (12)
6 USC Trojans 4-0 (7)
5 Clemson Tigers 4-0 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (4)
3 Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3)
2 Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 (1)
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings
AP All-Time Rankings