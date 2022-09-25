College Football Rankings Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 4

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like after Week 4? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 4 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 UCLA Bruins 4-0 (NR)

24 Syracuse Orange 4-0 (NR)

23 Florida State Seminoles 4-0 (NR)

22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 (16)

21 BYU Cougars 3-1 (23)

– 2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 4

20 Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 (NR)

19 Washington Huskies 4-0 (24)

18 Oregon Ducks 3-1 (18)

17 Baylor Bears 3-1 (17)

16 Utah Utes 3-1 (14)

15 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 (10)

14 Oklahoma Sooners 3-1 (6)

12 Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 (15)

11 Ole Miss Rebels 4-0 (13)

– College Football Rankings Week 4 1-131

10 NC State Wolfpack 4-0 (11)

9 Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 (9)

8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (8)

7 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 (12)

6 USC Trojans 4-0 (7)

5 Clemson Tigers 4-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 (1)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings

AP All-Time Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News