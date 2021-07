College Football Rankings: CFN Preseason Ranking Of All 130 Teams

The College Football News Preview 2021 preseason college football rankings with top players, games, and predicted finishes for all 130 teams.

The CFN preseason rankings are about how good the teams appear to be going into fall camp. It’s about the right now and NOT about the projected finish, but …

Each team’s preseason prediction is added. Remember, that’s about the schedule and timing as much as team talent and depth – records and rankings don’t always correspond thanks to the other factors.

Also listed is every team’s top player, past rankings, and key September game. The opponent might not be the toughest to deal with in the first month, but it’s the one must-win early game.

CFN Preview 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings

130. UMass Minutemen

Player You Need to Know: CB Josh Wallace, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Eastern Michigan

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 126

2020 CFN Final Rank: 127

2019 CFN Final Rank: 130

UMass Preview | Schedule

129. UConn Huskies

Player You Need to Know: LB Omar Fortt, Sr

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Army

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 130

2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked

2019 CFN Final Rank: 126

UConn Preview | Schedule

128. Old Dominion Monarchs

Player You Need to Know: LB Jordan Young, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Buffalo

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 121

2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked

2019 CFN Final Rank: 125

ODU Preview | Schedule

127. Bowling Green Falcons

Player You Need to Know: RB Terion Stewart, RFr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 South Alabama

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 125

2020 CFN Final Rank: 126

2019 CFN Final Rank: 124

BGSU Preview | Schedule

126. New Mexico State Aggies

Player You Need to Know: OT Sage Doxtater, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at New Mexico

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 128

2020 CFN Final Rank: Not Ranked

2019 CFN Final Rank: 127

New Mexico Preview | Schedule

125. Akron Zips

Player You Need to Know: RB Teon Dollard, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Temple

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 1-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 129

2020 CFN Final Rank: 123

2019 CFN Final Rank: 129

Akron Preview | Schedule

124. ULM Warhawks

Player You Need to Know: LB Traveion Webster, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Troy

2021 Preseason Prediction: 1-11

2020 Record: 0-10

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 124

2020 CFN Final Rank: 124

2019 CFN Final Rank: 100

ULM Preview | Schedule

123. UTEP Miners

Player You Need to Know: DE Praise Amaewhule, Soph

September Key Game: Sept. 25 New Mexico

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 3-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 127

2020 CFN Final Rank: 121

2019 CFN Final Rank: 128

UTEP Preview | Schedule

122. South Alabama Jaguars

Player You Need to Know: QB Jake Bentley, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Southern Miss

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 4-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 123

2020 CFN Final Rank: 108

2019 CFN Final Rank: 119

South Alabama Preview | Schedule

121. Northern Illinois Huskies

Player You Need to Know: CB Jordan Gandy, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Wyoming

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 0-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 117

2020 CFN Final Rank: 122

2019 CFN Final Rank: 92

NIU Preview | Schedule

120. Rice Owls

Player You Need to Know: WR Bradley Rozner, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Houston

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 2-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 116

2020 CFN Final Rank: 106

2019 CFN Final Rank: 115

Rice Preview | Schedule

119. Charlotte 49ers

Player You Need to Know: WR Victor Tucker, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Middle Tennessee

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 2-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 115

2020 CFN Final Rank: 116

2019 CFN Final Rank: 93

Charlotte Preview | Schedule

118. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Player You Need to Know: S Reed Blankenship, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at UTSA

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 3-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 102

2020 CFN Final Rank: 119

2019 CFN Final Rank: 107

MTSU Preview | Schedule

117. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Player You Need to Know: LB Terry Myrick, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Texas State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 2-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 113

2020 CFN Final Rank: 107

2019 CFN Final Rank: 80

EMU Preview | Schedule

116. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Player You Need to Know: LB Hayes Maples, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Troy

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 3-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 98

2020 CFN Final Rank: 117

2019 CFN Final Rank: 68

USM Preview | Schedule

115. FIU Golden Panthers

Player You Need to Know: CB Rishard Dames, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Texas State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 0-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 110

2020 CFN Final Rank: 125

2019 CFN Final Rank: 85

FIU Preview | Schedule

114. Texas State Bobcats

Player You Need to Know: CB Jarron Morris, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at FIU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 2-10

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 121

2020 CFN Final Rank: 111

2019 CFN Final Rank: 114

Texas State Preview | Schedule

113. Utah State Aggies

Player You Need to Know: S Shaq Bond, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Air Force

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 1-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 80

2020 CFN Final Rank: 114

2019 CFN Final Rank: 46

Utah State Preview | Schedule

112. Troy Trojans

Player You Need to Know: LB Carlton Martial, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Liberty

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 5-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 105

2020 CFN Final Rank: 84

2019 CFN Final Rank: 90

Troy Preview | Schedule

111. Ohio Bobcats

Player You Need to Know: RB De’Montre Tuggle, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Louisiana

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 2-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 96

2020 CFN Final Rank: 109

2019 CFN Final Rank: 51

Ohio Preview | Schedule

110. UNLV Rebels

Player You Need to Know: RB Charles Williams, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Fresno State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 0-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 109

2020 CFN Final Rank: 120

2019 CFN Final Rank: 106

UNLV Preview | Schedule

109. Miami University RedHawks

Player You Need to Know: DE Kameron Butler, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Cincinnati

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 2-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 111

2020 CFN Final Rank: 93

2019 CFN Final Rank: 47

MU Preview | Schedule

108. Central Michigan Chippewas

Player You Need to Know: DE Troy Hairston, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 FIU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 3-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 107

2020 CFN Final Rank: 105

2019 CFN Final Rank: 71

CMU Preview | Schedule

107. Kent State Golden Flashes

Player You Need to Know: B Dustin Crum, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Maryland

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 3-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 106

2020 CFN Final Rank: 89

2019 CFN Final Rank: 66

Kent State Preview | Schedule

106. New Mexico Lobos

Player You Need to Know: QB Terry Wilson, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at UTEP

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 2-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 118

2020 CFN Final Rank: 95

2019 CFN Final Rank: 120

UNM Preview | Schedule

105. USF Bulls

Player You Need to Know: LB Antonio Grier, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 24 at BYU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 1-8

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 101

2020 CFN Final Rank: 113

2019 CFN Final Rank: 104

USF Preview | Schedule

104. East Carolina Pirates

Player You Need to Know: CB JaQuan McMillian, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 2 Appalachian State (in Charlotte)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 3-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 91

2020 CFN Final Rank: 99

2019 CFN Final Rank: 108

East Carolina Preview | Schedule

103. Air Force Falcons

Player You Need to Know: LB Demonte Meeks, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at Navy

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 3-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 74

2020 CFN Final Rank: 80

2019 CFN Final Rank: 24

Air Force Preview | Schedule

102. North Texas Mean Green

Player You Need to Know: DT Dion Novel, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 UAB

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 4-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 108

2020 CFN Final Rank: 118

2019 CFN Final Rank: 111

North Texas Preview | Schedule

101. Florida Atlantic Owls

Player You Need to Know: DE Jaylen Joyner, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Georgia Southern

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 5-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 87

2020 CFN Final Rank: 101

2019 CFN Final Rank: 13

FAU Preview | Schedule

CFN Preview 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings: Top 100

100. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Player You Need to Know: S BeeJay Williamson, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 SMU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 5-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 89

2020 CFN Final Rank: 103

2019 CFN Final Rank: 43

La Tech Preview | Schedule

99. Buffalo Bulls

Player You Need to Know: RB Kevin Marks, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Coastal Carolina

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 6-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 83

2020 CFN Final Rank: 63

2019 CFN Final Rank: 39

Buffalo Preview | Schedule

98. Georgia State Panthers

Player You Need to Know: CB Quavian White, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Army

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 6-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 114

2020 CFN Final Rank: 77

2019 CFN Final Rank: 75

Georgia State Preview | Schedule

97. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Player You Need to Know: LB/DE Kivon Bennett, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Memphis

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 4-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 93

2020 CFN Final Rank: 112

2019 CFN Final Rank: 67

Arkansas State Preview | Schedule

96. Navy Midshipmen

Player You Need to Know: LB Diego Fagot, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Air Force

2021 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2020 Record: 3-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 75

2020 CFN Final Rank: 88

2019 CFN Final Rank: 17

Navy Preview | Schedule

95. UTSA Roadrunners

Player You Need to Know: RB Sincere McCormick, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Middle Tennessee

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 7-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 119

2020 CFN Final Rank: 102

2019 CFN Final Rank: 118

UTSA Preview | Schedule

94. WKU Hilltoppers

Player You Need to Know: QB Bailey Zappe, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Indiana

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 5-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 97

2020 CFN Final Rank: 115

2019 CFN Final Rank: 40

WKU Preview | Schedule

93. Colorado State Rams

Player You Need to Know: DE Scott Patchan, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Toledo

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 1-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 86

2020 CFN Final Rank: 100

2019 CFN Final Rank: 109

CSU Preview | Schedule

92. Marshall Thundering Herd

Player You Need to Know: QB Grant Wells, RFr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 East Carolin

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 7-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 90

2020 CFN Final Rank: 67

2019 CFN Final Rank: 35

Marshall Preview | Schedule

91. Western Michigan Broncos

Player You Need to Know: DE Ali Fayad, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 San Jose State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 4-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 103

2020 CFN Final Rank: 97

2019 CFN Final Rank: 42

WMU Preview | Schedule

90. Ball State Cardinals

Player You Need to Know: LB Brandon Martin, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Toledo

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 7-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 92

2020 CFN Final Rank: 46

2019 CFN Final Rank: 83

BSU Preview | Schedule

89. Toledo Rockets

Player You Need to Know: LB Dyontae Johnson, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Ball State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 4-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 104

2020 CFN Final Rank: 98

2019 CFN Final Rank: 73

Toledo Preview | Schedule

88. Wyoming Cowboys

Player You Need to Know: LB Chad Muma, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Ball State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 2-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 76

2020 CFN Final Rank: 85

2019 CFN Final Rank: 48\

Wyoming Preview | Schedule

87. Georgia Southern Eagles

Player You Need to Know: CB Derrick Canteen, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Louisiana

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 8-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 84

2020 CFN Final Rank: 78

2019 CFN Final Rank: 55

Georgia Southern Preview | Schedule

86. Fresno State Bulldogs

Player You Need to Know: QB Jake Haener, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at UCLA

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 3-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 77

2020 CFN Final Rank: 96

2019 CFN Final Rank: 91

FSU Preview | Schedule

85. Army Black Knights

Player You Need to Know: LB Arik Smith, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Georgia State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 9-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 99

2020 CFN Final Rank: 66

2019 CFN Final Rank: 89

Army Preview | Schedule

84. Temple Owls

Player You Need to Know: WR Jadan Blue, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Rutgers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 1-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 79

2020 CFN Final Rank: 65

2019 CFN Final Rank: 28

Temple Preview | Schedule

83. Duke Blue Devils

Player You Need to Know: LB Shaka Heyward, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Northwestern

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 2-9

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 51

2020 CFN Final Rank: 92

2019 CFN Final Rank: 88

Duke Preview | Schedule

82. UAB Blazers

Player You Need to Know: OT Sidney Wells, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at North Texas

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 6-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 82

2020 CFN Final Rank: 62

2019 CFN Final Rank: 58

UAB Preview | Schedule

81. Kansas Jayhawks

Player You Need to Know: LB/DE Kyron Johnson, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Baylor

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-9

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 72

2020 CFN Final Rank: 104

2019 CFN Final Rank: 117

Kansas Preview | Schedule

80. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Player You Need to Know: DT Jaxon Player, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at Oklahoma State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 6-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 94

2020 CFN Final Rank: 39

2019 CFN Final Rank: 86

Tulsa Preview | Schedule

79. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Player You Need to Know: DT Zi’Yon Hill, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Georgia Southern

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 10-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 81

2020 CFN Final Rank: 15

2019 CFN Final Rank: 14

Louisiana Preview | Schedule

78. Tulane Green Wave

Player You Need to Know: LB Dorian Williams, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 UAB

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 6-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 79

2020 CFN Final Rank: 65

2019 CFN Final Rank: 62

Tulane Preview | Schedule

77. Syracuse Orange

Player You Need to Know: LB Mikel Jones, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 24 Liberty

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 1-10

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 52

2020 CFN Final Rank: 94

2019 CFN Final Rank: 79

Syracuse Preview | Schedule

76. SMU Mustangs

Player You Need to Know: RB Ulysses Bentley, RFr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at TCU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 7-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 88

2020 CFN Final Rank: 64

2019 CFN Final Rank: 28

SMU Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings: Top 75

75. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Player You Need to Know: QB Grayson McCall, Soph

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Kansas

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 9

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 120

2020 CFN Final Rank: 12

2019 CFN Final Rank: 96

Coastal Carolina Preview | Schedule

74. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Player You Need to Know: LB Darius Muasau, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 San Jose State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-6

2020 Record: 5-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 78

2020 CFN Final Rank: 74

2019 CFN Final Rank: 32

Hawaii Preview | Schedule

73. Vanderbilt Commodores

Player You Need to Know: WR Cam Johnson, Sr

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Stanford

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-9

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 63

2020 CFN Final Rank: 91

2019 CFN Final Rank: 116

Vanderbilt Preview | Schedule

72. Arizona Wildcats

Player You Need to Know: OT Donovan Laie, Jr

September Key Game: Sept. 4 BYU (in Las Vegas)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2020 Record: 0-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 64

2020 CFN Final Rank: 90

2019 CFN Final Rank: 105

Arizona Preview | Schedule

71. Memphis Tigers

Player You Need to Know: WR Calvin Austin, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Mississippi State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 8-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 60

2020 CFN Final Rank: 50

2019 CFN Final Rank: 9

Memphis Preview | Schedule

70. Houston Cougars

Player You Need to Know: CB Damarion Williams, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Texas Tech (in NRG)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 3-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 69

2020 CFN Final Rank: 86

2019 CFN Final Rank: 101

Houston Preview | Schedule

69. San Diego State Aztecs

Player You Need to Know: LB Caden McDonald, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Utah

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 4-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 61

2020 CFN Final Rank: 73

2019 CFN Final Rank: 30

SDSU Preview | Schedule

68. Illinois Fighting Illini

Player You Need to Know: LB Jake Hansen, Sr.

September Key Game: Aug. 28 Nebraska

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 2-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 70

2020 CFN Final Rank: 71

2019 CFN Final Rank: 69

Illinois Preview | Schedule

67. San Jose State Spartans

Player You Need to Know: DE Cade Hall, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Hawaii

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 7-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 100

2020 CFN Final Rank: 47

2019 CFN Final Rank: 95

SJSU Preview | Schedule

66. Maryland Terrapins

Player You Need to Know: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Illinois

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 2-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 85

2020 CFN Final Rank: 52

2019 CFN Final Rank: 113

Maryland Preview | Schedule

65. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Player You Need to Know: CB Shaun Jolly, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 23 Marshall

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 9-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 62

2020 CFN Final Rank: 68

2019 CFN Final Rank: 6

ASU Preview | Schedule

64. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Player You Need to Know: LB Quez Jackson, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 North Carolina

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 3-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 65

2020 CFN Final Rank: 82

2019 CFN Final Rank: 122

Georgia Tech Preview | Schedule

63. BYU Cougars

Player You Need to Know: LB Keenan Pili, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Utah

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 11-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 66

2020 CFN Final Rank: 13

2019 CFN Final Rank: 34

BYU Preview | Schedule

62. Liberty Flames

Player You Need to Know: QB Malik Willis, Jr

September Key Game: Sept. 24 at Syracuse

2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2020 Record: 10-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 112

2020 CFN Final Rank: 11

2019 CFN Final Rank: 65

Liberty Preview | Schedule

61. Boise State Broncos

Player You Need to Know: WR Khalil Shakir, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Utah State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 5-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 43

2020 CFN Final Rank: 49

2019 CFN Final Rank: 10

Boise State Preview | Schedule

60. Nevada Wolf Pack

Player You Need to Know: QB Carson Strong, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Kansas State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 7-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 95

2020 CFN Final Rank: 57

2019 CFN Final Rank: 74

Nevada Preview | Schedule

59. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Player You Need to Know: LB Olakunie Fatukasi, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Michigan

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 3-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 85

2020 CFN Final Rank: 60

2019 CFN Final Rank: 123

Rutgers Preview | Schedule

58. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Player You Need to Know: LB JoJo Domann, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Michigan State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 3-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 47

2020 CFN Final Rank: 55

2019 CFN Final Rank: 93

Nebraska Preview | Schedule

57. Oregon State Beavers

Player You Need to Know: LB Avery Roberts, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Purdue

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 2-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 54

2020 CFN Final Rank: 51

2019 CFN Final Rank: 77

Oregon State Preview | Schedule

56. Washington State Cougars

Player You Need to Know: LB Jahad Woods, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 USC

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 1-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 46

2020 CFN Final Rank: 76

2019 CFN Final Rank: 76

Wazzu Preview | Schedule

55. Florida State Seminoles

Player You Need to Know: LB Amari Gainer, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Louisville

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 3-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 33

2020 CFN Final Rank: 83

2019 CFN Final Rank: 78

FSU Preview | Schedule

54. Michigan State Spartans

Player You Need to Know: S Xavier Henderson, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Northwestern

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 2-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 40

2020 CFN Final Rank: 59

2019 CFN Final Rank: 57

MSU Preview | Schedule

53. Purdue Boilermakers

Player You Need to Know: DE George Karlaftis, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Illinois

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 2-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 58

2020 CFN Final Rank: 61

2019 CFN Final Rank: 103

Purdue Preview | Schedule

52. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Player You Need to Know: WR Jaquarii Roberson, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Florida State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 4-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 39

2020 CFN Final Rank: 40

2019 CFN Final Rank: 53

Wake Forest Preview | Schedule

51. Virginia Cavaliers

Player You Need to Know: S Joey Blount, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at North Carolina

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 5-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 31

2020 CFN Final Rank: 45

2019 CFN Final Rank: 31

Virginia Preview | Schedule

CFN Preview 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings: Top 50

50. Baylor Bears

Player You Need to Know: LB Terrel Bernard, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Iowa State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 2-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 42

2020 CFN Final Rank: 87

2019 CFN Final Rank: 12

Baylor Preview | Schedule

49. Louisville Cardinals

Player You Need to Know: CB Kei’Trel Clark, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Florida State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 4-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 32

2020 CFN Final Rank: 69

2019 CFN Final Rank: 37

Louisville Preview | Schedule

48. West Virginia Mountaineers

Player You Need to Know: DT Dante Stills, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Oklahoma

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 6-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 55

2020 CFN Final Rank: 43

2019 CFN Final Rank: 94

WVU Preview | Schedule

47. South Carolina Gamecocks

Player You Need to Know: RB Kevin Harris, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Kentucky

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 2-8

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 29

2020 CFN Final Rank: 81

2019 CFN Final Rank: 70

USC Preview | Schedule

46. Colorado Buffaloes

Player You Need to Know: LB Carson Wells, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Arizona State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Record: 4-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 59

2020 CFN Final Rank: 30

2019 CFN Final Rank: 81

Colorado Preview | Schedule

45. UCF Knights

Player You Need to Know: QB Dillon Gabriel, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Boise State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 6-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 30

2020 CFN Final Rank: 70

2019 CFN Final Rank: 19

UCF Preview | Schedule

44. Virginia Tech Hokies

Player You Need to Know: OG Lecitus Smith, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 2 North Carolina

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 5-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 16

2020 CFN Final Rank: 42

2019 CFN Final Rank: 44

Virginia Tech Preview | Schedule

43. Boston College Eagles

Player You Need to Know: WR Zay Flowers, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Missouri

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 6-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 67

2020 CFN Final Rank: 48

2019 CFN Final Rank: 84

BC Preview | Schedule

42. Missouri Tigers

Player You Need to Know: DE Trajan Jeffcoat, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at Kentucky

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 5-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 45

2020 CFN Final Rank: 33

2019 CFN Final Rank: 87

Missouri Preview | Schedule

41. Arkansas Razorbacks

Player You Need to Know: WR Treylon Burks, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Texas A&M (in Arlington

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Record: 3-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 68

2020 CFN Final Rank: 34

2019 CFN Final Rank: 121

Arkansas Preview | Schedule

40. Kansas State Wildcats

Player You Need to Know: RB Deuce Vaughn, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Oklahoma State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 4-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 41

2020 CFN Final Rank: 58

2019 CFN Final Rank: 41

Kansas State Preview | Schedule

39. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Player You Need to Know: RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Ohio State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 3-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 20

2020 CFN Final Rank: 53

2019 CFN Final Rank: 25

Minnesota Preview | Schedule

38. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Player You Need to Know: OT Charles Cross, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 LSU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 4-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 24

2020 CFN Final Rank: 38

2019 CFN Final Rank: 56

Miss State Preview | Schedule

37. Tennessee Volunteers

Player You Need to Know: OT Darnell Wright, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Florida

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 3-7

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 28

2020 CFN Final Rank: 75

2019 CFN Final Rank: 36

Tennessee Preview | Schedule

36. Cal Golden Bears

Player You Need to Know: QB Chase Garbers, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Washington

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 1-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 38

2020 CFN Final Rank: 72

2019 CFN Final Rank: 61

Cal Preview | Schedule

35. Stanford Cardinal

Player You Need to Know: DE Thomas Booker, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 UCLA

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 4-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 35

2020 CFN Final Rank: 31

2019 CFN Final Rank: 98

Stanford Preview | Schedule

34. NC State Wolfpack

Player You Need to Know: LB Payton Wilson, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Clemson

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 8-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 44

2020 CFN Final Rank: 37

2019 CFN Final Rank: 112

NC State Preview | Schedule

33. Kentucky Wildcats

Player You Need to Know: S Yusuf Corker, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Missouri

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 5-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 25

2020 CFN Final Rank: 36

2019 CFN Final Rank: 45

Kentucky Preview | Schedule

32. Northwestern Wildcats

Player You Need to Know: S Brandon Joseph, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Michigan State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 7-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 53

2020 CFN Final Rank: 10

2019 CFN Final Rank: 110

Northwestern Preview | Schedule

31. Indiana Hoosiers

Player You Need to Know: WR Ty Fryfogle, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Iowa

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 6-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 49

2020 CFN Final Rank: 23

2019 CFN Final Rank: 64

Indiana Preview | Schedule

30. Pitt Panthers

Player You Need to Know: LB SirVocea Dennis, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at Tennessee

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 6-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 18

2020 CFN Final Rank: 41

2019 CFN Final Rank: 49

Pitt Preview | Schedule

29. Ole Miss Rebels

Player You Need to Know: QB Matt Corral, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 6 Louisville (in Atlanta)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 5-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 48

2020 CFN Final Rank: 22

2019 CFN Final Rank: 99

Ole Miss Preview | Schedule

28. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Player You Need to Know: QB Tyler Shough, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Texas

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Record: 4-6

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 56

2020 CFN Final Rank: 79

2019 CFN Final Rank: 102

Texas Tech Preview | Schedule

27. TCU Horned Frogs

Player You Need to Know: DE Ochuan Mathis, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Cal

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 6-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 34

2020 CFN Final Rank: 44

2019 CFN Final Rank: 82

TCU Preview | Schedule

26. Miami Hurricanes

Player You Need to Know: S Bubba Bolden, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Alabama (in Atlanta)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 8-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 19

2020 CFN Final Rank: 20

2019 CFN Final Rank: 60

Miami Preview | Schedule

CFN Preview 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings: Top 25

25. Cincinnati Bearcats

Player You Need to Know: QB Desmond Ridder, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Indiana

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 9-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 50

2020 CFN Final Rank: 9

2019 CFN Final Rank: 22

Cincinnati Preview | Schedule

24. Michigan Wolverines

Player You Need to Know: LB Josh Ross, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Washington

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 2-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 10

2020 CFN Final Rank: 54

2019 CFN Final Rank: 26

Michigan Preview | Schedule

23. UCLA Bruins

Player You Need to Know: LB Caleb Johnson, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Stanford

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 3-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 57

2020 CFN Final Rank: 32

2019 CFN Final Rank: 97

UCLA Preview | Schedule

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Player You Need to Know: LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Kansas State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 8-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 22

2020 CFN Final Rank: 19

2019 CFN Final Rank: 50

OSU Preview | Schedule

21. Iowa Hawkeyes

Player You Need to Know: RB Tyler Goodson, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Indiana

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 6-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 27

2020 CFN Final Rank: 17

2019 CFN Final Rank: 23

Iowa Preview | Schedule

20. Utah Utes

Player You Need to Know: LB Devin Lloyd, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at BYU

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 3-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 26

2020 CFN Final Rank: 27

2019 CFN Final Rank: 18

Utah Preview | Schedule

19. Arizona State Sun Devils

Player You Need to Know: QB Jayden Daniels, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Colorado

2021 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Record: 2-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 37

2020 CFN Final Rank: 35

2019 CFN Final Rank: 33

ASU Preview | Schedule

18. Texas Longhorns

Player You Need to Know: RB Bijan Robinson, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Texas Tech

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 7-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 14

2020 CFN Final Rank: 18

2019 CFN Final Rank: 29

Texas Preview | Schedule

17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Player You Need to Know: S Kyle Hamilton, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Wisconsin (in Chicago)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 10-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 15

2020 CFN Final Rank: 5

2019 CFN Final Rank: 12

Notre Dame Preview | Schedule

16. USC Trojans

Player You Need to Know: LB/DE Drake Jackson, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Stanford

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 5-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 13

2020 CFN Final Rank: 24

2019 CFN Final Rank: 38

USC Preview | Schedule

15. Auburn Tigers

Player You Need to Know: RB Tank Bigsby, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Penn State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Record: 6-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 12

2020 CFN Final Rank: 21

2019 CFN Final Rank: 16

Auburn Preview | Schedule

14. Penn State Nittany Lions

Player You Need to Know: S Jaquan Brisker, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 4-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 8

2020 CFN Final Rank: 56

2019 CFN Final Rank: 5

Penn State Preview | Schedule

13. Washington Huskies

Player You Need to Know: LB/DE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at Michigan

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 3-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 21

2020 CFN Final Rank: 26

2019 CFN Final Rank: 27

Washington Preview | Schedule

12. North Carolina Tar Heels

Player You Need to Know: QB Sam Howell, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 2 at Virginia Tech

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 8-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 17

2020 CFN Final Rank: 14

2019 CFN Final Rank: 59

UNC Preview | Schedule

11. Iowa State Cyclones

Player You Need to Know: RB Breece Hall, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Iowa

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 9-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 36

2020 CFN Final Rank: 16

2019 CFN Final Rank: 63

Iowa State Preview | Schedule

CFN Preview 2021 Preseason College Football Rankings: Top 10

10. Wisconsin Badgers

Player You Need to Know: QB Graham Mertz, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Penn State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 4-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 11

2020 CFN Final Rank: 25

2019 CFN Final Rank: 11

Wisconsin Preview | Schedule

9. Florida Gators

Player You Need to Know: DE Zachary Carter, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 Alabama

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 8-4

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 7

2020 CFN Final Rank: 7

2019 CFN Final Rank: 20

Florida Preview | Schedule

8. Oregon Ducks

Player You Need to Know: DE/LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 at Ohio State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Record: 4-3

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 9

2020 CFN Final Rank: 28

2019 CFN Final Rank: 7

Oregon Preview | Schedule

7. LSU Tigers

Player You Need to Know: CB Derek Stingley Jr., Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 at Mississippi State

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 5-5

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 5

2020 CFN Final Rank: 29

2019 CFN Final Rank: 1

LSU Preview | Schedule

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

Player You Need to Know: WR Chris Olave, Sr.

September Key Game: Sept. 11 Oregon

2021 Preseason Prediction: 12-0

2020 Record: 7-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 1

2020 CFN Final Rank: 2

2019 CFN Final Rank: 2

Ohio State Preview | Schedule

5. Texas A&M Aggies

Player You Need to Know: RB/WR Ainias Smith, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 Arkansas (in Arlington

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Record: 9-1

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 23

2020 CFN Final Rank: 4

2019 CFN Final Rank: 52

Texas A&M Preview | Schedule

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Player You Need to Know: QB JT Daniels, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Clemson (in Charlotte)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2020 Record: 8-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 4

2020 CFN Final Rank: 8

2019 CFN Final Rank: 4

Georgia Preview | Schedule

3. Clemson Tigers

Player You Need to Know: DT Bryan Bresee, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 4 Georgia (in Charlotte)

2021 Preseason Prediction: 12-0

2020 Record: 10-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 3

2020 CFN Final Rank: 2

2019 CFN Final Rank: 3

Clemson Preview | Schedule

2. Oklahoma Sooners

Player You Need to Know: QB Spencer Rattler, Soph.

September Key Game: Sept. 25 West Virginia

2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2020 Record: 9-2

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 6

2020 CFN Final Rank: 6

2019 CFN Final Rank: 8

Oklahoma Preview | Schedule

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Player You Need to Know: LB Christian Harris, Jr.

September Key Game: Sept. 18 at Florida

2021 Preseason Prediction: 12-0

2020 Record: 13-0

2020 CFN Preseason Rank: 3

2020 CFN Final Rank: 1

2019 CFN Final Rank: 15

Alabama Preview | Schedule

