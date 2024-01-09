College football rankings: Big Ten teams in final Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 of 2023 season

One day after Michigan won the College Football Playoff championship game against Washington, its at the top of the was confirmed.

The Wolverines, who never fell below No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll during the 2023 season, will finish as the No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25, and almost certainly will boast the same ranking in the Coaches Poll, which will be released later on Tuesday, after their 34-13 win over Washington.

The two polls once crowned national champions, but ever since the advent of the Bowl Championship Series for the 1998 season, they’re largely formalities in determining what is recognized as the best team in the nation. Still, the polls are a final measuring stick for teams beyond the top spot in the rankings.

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team isn't alone among Big Ten programs in the rankings. The league entered bowl season with three top-10 teams in the Coaches Poll, but No. 7 Ohio State was stymied in the Cotton Bowl 14-3 by No. 9 Missouri and No. 10 Penn State was overwhelmed in the Peach Bowl 38-25 by No. 11 Ole Miss.

A fourth Big Ten team, Iowa, was No. 17 in the final Coaches Poll of the regular season, but the Hawkeyes were flattened 35-0 by No. 23 Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl.

Here are the final Coaches and AP polls of the 2023 season:

Final 2023 college football rankings

US LBM Coaches Poll

AP Top 25

Big Ten teams in bold

(First-place votes in parentheses)

15-0 Michigan (61) 14-1 Washington 12-2 Texas 13-1 Georgia 12-2 Alabama 12-2 Oregon 13-1 Florida State 11-2 Missouri 11-2 Ole Miss 11-2 Ohio State 10-3 Arizona 10-3 LSU 10-3 Penn State 10-3 Notre Dame 10-3 Oklahoma 10-4 Oklahoma State 9-4 Tennessee 9-4 Kansas Sate 10-4 Louisville 9-4 Clemson 9-4 NC State 11-3 SMU 9-4 Kansas 10-4 Iowa 13-1 Liberty

Others receiving votes: Oregon State 96, West Virginia 90, Tulane 76, James Madison 52, USC 35, Memphis 32, Utah 14, Troy 10, Air Force 8, Toledo 7, Duke 6, Kentucky 4, UCLA 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, UTSA 3, Wyoming 2, Northwestern 2, Ohio 1.

