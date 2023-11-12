College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 11

Heading into Week 11, there was no bigger story in college football than the fallout from the ongoing sign-stealing scandal at Michigan and subsequent suspension to coach Jim Harbaugh by the Big Ten.

That remained true following the third-ranked Wolverines' 24-15 win over No. 10 Penn State on Saturday, a game in which interim coach Sherrone Moore completely abandoned the passing game to instead rush 32 straight times in the second half. Moore's tactic worked, and he gave college football at large an all-time, tear-filled, profanity-laced postgame interview for it.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Ohio State avoided a repeat of history vs. Michigan State, downing Harlon Barnett's Spartans 38-3 and knocking them once and for all from bowl contention in 2023.

No. 22 Iowa shut out Rutgers in a 22-0 victory to strengthen its hold on the Big Ten West; Illinois beat Indiana 48-45 in a surprising Big Ten barnburner; Maryland outlasted Matt Rhule's Nebraska 13-10; Purdue downed Minnesota 49-30; and Northwestern (5-5) advanced a step further to bowl eligibility with a 24-10 win over Wisconsin.

Here's a look at how those games informed the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 heading into Week 12:

College football rankings for Week 12

US LBM Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams in bold. No. 1 votes in parentheses.

AP Top 25

Big Ten teams in bold. No. 1 votes in parentheses.

