College football rankings: Big Ten teams in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after championship week

Unlike other conferences in action during championship weekend, the Big Ten championship game largely played out according to plan.

No. 2 Michigan (13-0, 9-0) downed No. 16 Iowa 26-0 in Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, not only guaranteeing the Wolverines not only a spot in the College Football Playoff but likely ensuring they get the No. 1 overall ranking. How far Iowa falls in the rankings remains to be seen, though it's likely the Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-2) remain in the hunt for the Citrus Bowl.

What about Ohio State? The Buckeyes were ranked sixth in the penultimate CFP top 25, and were idle during championship weekend after a loss to Michigan in "The Game." Through no fault of their own (apart from losing in Rivalry Week), Ryan Day and Co. could fall even further down the top 25 following losses by No. 1 Georgia and No. 5 Oregon in the SEC and Pac-12 championship games, respectively.

Elsewhere, No. 10 Penn State is in strong contention for a New Year's Six bowl, a status that shouldn't have changed much following Saturday's action. The same is true for the conference's remaining five bowl-eligible teams.

With that, here are the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rankings:

