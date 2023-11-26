College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 13

Michigan football won The Game.

The Wolverines, led by interim coach Sherrone Moore, were ranked No. 3 entering Week 13, and a 30-24 win over No. 2 Ohio State clinched their second consecutive 12-0 regular season and a likely No. 2 spot in the polls.

Michigan, with Jim Harbaugh set to return for the Big Ten Championship Game, will face No. 17 Iowa (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten) in Indianapolis after the Hawkeyes capped their regular season with a 13-10 victory over Nebraska. Iowa is the first team in FBS history to win 10 games averaging fewer than 250 yards per game on offense.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes find themselves outside the Big Ten Championship Game for the third consecutive year. Despite the loss to Michigan, Ohio State should still rank inside the top 10 and has an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.

REQUIRED READING: Ohio State football rankings: Where will Buckeyes fall in CFP top 25 after Michigan loss?

Also in action during rivalry week was No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 6-2), which ended its regular season on a high note with a 42-0 victory over Michigan State at Ford Field on Friday.

None of the remaining Big Ten teams chasing bowl eligibility — Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois — won, leaving the Big Ten with eight of its 14 teams bowl eligible.

Here's how rivalry week impacted the college football rankings after Week 13, including the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College football rankings for Week 13

US LBM Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the US LBM Coaches Poll is released.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 poll is released.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football rankings: Big Ten in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 Week 13