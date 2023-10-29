College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 9

Week 9 of the college football season represented something of a quiet slate for the Big Ten Conference. Quiet, but not silent.

Even without No. 2 Michigan in action, two of the top teams in No. 3 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State represented the conference on Saturday, both finding themselves in tougher-than-expected contests: The third-ranked Buckeyes gritted out a tough 24-10 win over Luke Fickell and Wisconsin with help from Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson and another exceptional showing from the defense.

The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions, meanwhile, gave up their longest passing touchdowns of the season — of 90, 69 and 26 yards, respectively — and needed a 57-yard Drew Allar touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith (plus a last-minute safety) to outlast the Hoosiers, 33-24.

Elswewhere, Northwestern beat Maryland 33-27 to get within two games of bowl eligibility, while Michigan State's 27-12 defeat to Minnesota virtually guaranteed the Spartans will miss bowl season. Speaking of which, Matt Rhule's Nebraska program has already enjoyed a comeback of sorts in 2023, beating Purdue 31-14 on Saturday to place the Cornhuskers a game within bowl eligibility.

