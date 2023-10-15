College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 7

The hierarchy in the Big Ten is abundantly clear: It's Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and everyone else.

All three of the Big Ten East's top programs held serve ahead of Ohio State and Penn State's massive showdown in Columbus next week, with the Wolverines, Buckeyes, and Nittany Lions dominating their respective opponents.

It's a perfect stage-setter for Week 8, as Penn State looks to prove it belongs in the triumvirate of the conference's best and Ohio State tries to widen the gap between the programs again in 2023. Michigan, of course, will see Penn State Nov. 11 before playing Ohio State Nov. 25, making it a bit of a round-robin between the three schools.

Further down the standings, Iowa made its case to break back into the rankings with a win over Wisconsin that established the path to winning the Big Ten West. The last Big Ten West team to win the conference was Wisconsin back in 2012. Iowa was ranked earlier this season but dropped out after its 31-0 loss to Penn State.

Here is how the updated U.S. LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 shook out, and how the Big Ten fared.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football rankings: Big Ten in updated coaches poll, AP Top 25