College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

The Big Ten's big three has been reduced by one heading into Week 9 of the college football season.

Previously sixth-ranked Penn State fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday in a 20-12 defeat by No. 3 Ohio State. A dominant effort from both the defense and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. led the way in the Big Ten East victory, providing Ryan Day's program with a significant step up in the divisional race.

The Nittany Lions' season isn't over by a long shot, but they no longer control their destiny in the conference race. They not only need Ohio State to lose two of its remaining games but also must win out (including against No. 2 Michigan).

Speaking of the Wolverines, they pummeled rival Michigan State in a decisive 49-0 defeat of the Spartans that ranks among the top blowouts (and shutouts) in rivalry history. Michigan remains the standard of the conference, especially on a day when OSU and Penn State struggled to get anything going offensively.

REQUIRED READING: College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 8 Big Ten games

Their futility was nothing compared to Iowa's, however: The Hawkeyes could fall out of the Top 25 after dropping their second game of the season in a 12-10 loss to Minnesota that saw a last-minute punt return touchdown wiped off the board.

How did those games and more affect the Week 9 college football rankings? Here's a look at the latest updated standings in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College football rankings for Week 9

US LBM Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams in bold.

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25.

AP Top 25

Big Ten teams in bold.

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football rankings: Big Ten in updated coaches poll, AP Top 25