College Football Rankings AP Top 25 Poll Prediction: Week 3
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 3? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 3 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
AP Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 3
25 Texas Longhorns 2-1 (21)
24 Miami Hurricanes 2-1 (13)
23 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (24)
22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 (19)
21 Florida Gators 2-1 (18)
20 Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (20)
19 Baylor Bears 2-1 (17)
18 BYU Cougars 2-1 (12)
17 Michigan State Spartans 2-1 (11)
16 Oregon Ducks 2-1 (25)
15 Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)
14 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 (22)
13 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 (16)
12 NC State Wolfpack 3-0 (15)
11 Utah Utes 2-1 (14)
10 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (10)
9 Kentucky Wildcats 3-0 (9)
8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (8)
7 USC Trojans 3-0 (7)
6 Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 (6)
5 Clemson Tigers 3-0 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (4)
3 Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3)
2 Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (2)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (1)
