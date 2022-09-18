College Football Rankings AP Top 25 Poll Prediction: Week 3

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 3? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 3 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

AP Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 3

25 Texas Longhorns 2-1 (21)

24 Miami Hurricanes 2-1 (13)

23 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (24)

22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 (19)

21 Florida Gators 2-1 (18)

20 Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (20)

19 Baylor Bears 2-1 (17)

18 BYU Cougars 2-1 (12)

17 Michigan State Spartans 2-1 (11)

16 Oregon Ducks 2-1 (25)

15 Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)

14 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 (22)

13 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 (16)

12 NC State Wolfpack 3-0 (15)

11 Utah Utes 2-1 (14)

10 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (10)

9 Kentucky Wildcats 3-0 (9)

8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (8)

7 USC Trojans 3-0 (7)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 3-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (1)

