College football rankings: Alabama football rankings in top 25 ahead of Texas A&M game

Alabama football continues to move up, slowly but surely, in college football rankings.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide received the No. 10 ranking, up one spot from No. 11 a week ago.

Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State 40-17 on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Other ranked SEC teams in the coaches poll include No. 1 Georgia, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 22 Missouri and No. 23 LSU.

Next on the schedule for the Crimson Tide will be Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CBS) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Aggies received votes in the coaches poll and would have been ranked No. 28 if it extended past 25 teams.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football rankings: Where Tide sits in top 25 ahead of Texas A&M