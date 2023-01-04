College Football Rankings 1 To 131: 2022 Final Overall and Conference
College football rankings from College Football News for all 131 teams after the end of the 2022 season, from 1 to 131 and by conference
It wasn't all smooth sailing in Year 1 for Kelly, but he earned high marks after winning 10 games with the Tigers.
With the final weekend of the regular season approaching, we look at the latest 2023 NFL Draft order and which teams could land next year's No. 1 pick.
The 51 bowl games of this college football bowl season produced many highs and lows. A look at the winners and losers of this exciting postseason.
Uche Nwaneri spent seven seasons with the Jaguars from 2007-2013, and most recently ran a popular YouTube channel covering the team.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 regular season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As Chris Simms and I talked [more]
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
Troy Vincent, the league's VP of operations, said during a conference call that all options are still on the table, with two likely results in play.
After reading the NFL’s announcement Tuesday, the Chiefs can proceed with some additional insight they didn’t have before.
The NFL world is reeling from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's episode of cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Here's the latest.
Texas made significant strides in terms of home attendance numbers this season.
More confirmation of Joe Burrow's actions during Monday night's events.
Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't care about Jeff Saturday's criticism.
Texas A&M makes an interesting statement with its latest culture hire.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has spoken with Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh
Damar Hamlin's family wants negativity directed at Tee Higgins to end.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
Nine of the 10 highest-rated signees from the 2021 recruiting class, the last under Jeremy Pruitt, have now left Tennessee football.
Patrick Cantlay will look a bit different when he competes this week for the first time in three months.