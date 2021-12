College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Final Regular Season

College Football News 2021 college football rankings for all 130 teams after the end of the regular season with results and who’s up next.

CFN 2021 Rankings: Regular Season Final

101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

Rankings By Conference

ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA | IND

MAC | MW | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

CFN College Football Rankings: Regular Season Final

We’ll do the CFN Formula Rankings – taking the opinion out of the mix and going only be deserve and what happened on the field – next week. For now, at the end of the regular season, it’s a mix of believe, prove, eye-test, and mostly head-to-head – when possible.

130 FIU Golden Panthers (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Up Next: Season Over

129 UMass Minutemen (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Up Next: Season Over

128 UConn Huskies (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Up Next: Season Over

127 Akron Zips (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Up Next: Season Over

126 New Mexico State Aggies (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Up Next: Season Over

125 New Mexico Lobos (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Up Next: Season Over

124 ULM Warhawks (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Up Next: Season Over

123 Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Up Next: Season Over

122 Texas State Bobcats (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Up Next: Season Over

121 Georgia Southern Eagles (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Up Next: Season Over

120 South Alabama Jaguars (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Up Next: Season Over

119 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Up Next: Season Over

118 Temple Owls (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Up Next: Season Over

117 Colorado State Rams (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Up Next: Season Over

116 Rice Owls (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Up Next: Season Over

115 Charlotte 49ers (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Up Next: Season Over

114 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Up Next: Season Over

113 UTEP Miners (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Up Next: Bowl Game

112 UNLV Rebels (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Up Next: Season Over

111 Ohio Bobcats (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 111

Up Next: Season Over

110 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Up Next: Season Over

109 Troy Trojans (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Up Next: Season Over

108 Buffalo Bulls (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Up Next: Season Over

107 Bowling Green Falcons (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Up Next: Season Over

106 Duke Blue Devils (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Up Next: Season Over

105 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Up Next: Season Over

104 USF Bulls (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Up Next: Season Over

103 Wyoming Cowboys (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 103

Up Next: Bowl Game

102 Liberty Flames (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 102

Up Next: Bowl Game

101 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Up Next: Bowl Game

100 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 100

Up Next: Season Over

99 Western Michigan Broncos (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 99

Up Next: Bowl Game

98 Toledo Rockets (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 98

Up Next: Bowl Game

97 Tulane Green Wave (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 97

Up Next: Season Over

96 Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 96

Up Next: Bowl Game

95 Ball State Cardinals (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 95

Up Next: Bowl Game

94 Miami University RedHawks (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 94

Up Next: Bowl Game

93 Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 93

Up Next: Bowl Game

92 Navy Midshipmen (3-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 92

Up Next: Army (in East Rutherford) (Dec. 11)

91 North Texas Mean Green (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 91

Up Next: Bowl Game

90 Memphis Tigers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 90

Up Next: Season Over

89 Kent State Golden Flashes (7-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 89

Championship Week: Northern Illinois 41, Kent State 23

Up Next: Bowl Game

88 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 88

Up Next: Bowl Game

87 Central Michigan Chippewas (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 87

Up Next: Bowl Game

86 Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 86

Up Next: Bowl Game

85 UAB Blazers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 85

Up Next: Bowl Game

84 Indiana Hoosiers (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 84

Up Next: Season Over

83 San Jose State Spartans (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 83

Up Next: Season Over

82 Arizona Wildcats (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 82

Up Next: Season Over

81 Stanford Cardinal (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 81

Up Next: Season Over

80 UCF Knights (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 80

Up Next: Bowl Game

79 Kansas Jayhawks (2-10

Last Week’s Ranking: 79

Up Next: Season Over

78 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 78

Up Next: Season Over

77 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 77

Up Next: Season Over

76 Northwestern Wildcats (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 76

Up Next: Season Over

75 East Carolina (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 75

Up Next: Bowl Game

74 SMU Mustangs (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 74

Up Next: Bowl Game

73 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 72

Up Next: Bowl Game

72 TCU Horned Frogs (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 71

Up Next: Season Over

71 Georgia State Panthers (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 70

Up Next: Bowl Game

70 Colorado Buffaloes (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 69

Up Next: Season Over

69 Washington Huskies (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 68

Up Next: Season Over

68 Texas Longhorns (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 67

Up Next: Season Over

67 USC Trojans (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 66

Championship Week: Cal 24, USC 14

Up Next: Season Over

66 Northern Illinois Huskies (9-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 73

Championship Week: Northern Illinois 41, Kent State 23

Up Next: Bowl Game

65 Virginia Tech Hokies (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 65

Up Next: Bowl Game

64 Boston College Eagles (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 64

Up Next: Bowl Game

63 Syracuse Orange (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 63

Up Next: Season Over

62 WKU Hilltoppers (8-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 62

Championship Week: UTSA 49, WKU 41

Up Next: Bowl Game

61 Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 61

Up Next: Bowl Game

60 Oregon State Beavers (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 60

Up Next: Bowl Game

59 Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 59

Up Next: Season Over

58 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 58

Up Next: Season Over

57 Florida State (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 57

Up Next: Season Over

56 Cal Golden Bears (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 56

Championship Week: Cal 24, USC 14

Up Next: Season Over

55 Nevada Wolf Pack (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 54

Up Next: Bowl Game

54 Maryland Terrapins (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 53

Up Next: Bowl Game

53 UTSA Roadrunners (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 55

Championship Week: UTSA 49, WKU 41

Up Next: Bowl Game

52 Air Force Falcons (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 52

Up Next: Bowl Game

51 Louisville Cardinals (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 50

Up Next: Bowl Game

50 Virginia Cavaliers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 49

Up Next: Bowl Game

49 Florida Gators (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 48

Up Next: Bowl Game

48 Houston Cougars (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 47

Championship Week: Cincinnati 35, Houston 20

Up Next: Bowl Game

47 Washington State Cougars (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 46

Up Next: Bowl Game

46 Army Black Knights (8-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 45

Up Next: Navy (in East Rutherford) (Dec. 11)

45 Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 43

Championship Week: Louisiana 24, Appalachian State 16

Up Next: Bowl Game

44 West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 44

Up Next: Bowl Game

43 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 42

Championship Week: Louisiana 24, Appalachian State 16

Up Next: Bowl Game

42 Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 41

Up Next: Bowl Game

41 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 40

Up Next: Bowl Game

40 Miami Hurricanes (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 39

Up Next: Bowl Game

39 Kansas State Wildcats (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 38

Up Next: Bowl Game

38 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 35

Up Next: Bowl Game

37 UCLA Bruins (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 34

Up Next: Bowl Game

36 Fresno State Bulldogs (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 37

Up Next: Bowl Game

35 Boise State Broncos (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 36

Up Next: Bowl Game

34 Auburn Tigers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 33

Up Next: Bowl Game

33 San Diego State Aztecs (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 31

Championship Week: Utah State 46, San Diego State 13

Up Next: Bowl Game

32 Missouri Tigers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 32

Up Next: Bowl Game

31 Utah State Aggies (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 51

Championship Week: Utah State 46, San Diego State 13

Up Next: Bowl Game

30 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 30

Up Next: Bowl Game

29 LSU Tigers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 29

Up Next: Season Over

28 Iowa State Cyclones (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 28

Up Next: Bowl Game

27 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 27

Championship Week: Pitt 45, Wake Forest 21

Up Next: Bowl Game

26 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 23

Championship Week: Michigan 42, Iowa 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

25 Kentucky Wildcats (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 26

Up Next: Bowl Game

24 Tennessee Volunteers (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 25

Up Next: Bowl Game

23 Texas A&M Aggies (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 24

Up Next: Bowl Game

22 Purdue Boilermakers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 22

Up Next: Bowl Game

21 Wisconsin Badgers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 21

Up Next: Bowl Game

20 Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 20

Up Next: Bowl Game

19 Clemson Tigers (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 19

Up Next: Bowl Game

18 Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 18

Up Next: Bowl Game

17 NC State Wolfpack (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 17

Up Next: Bowl Game

16 Oregon Ducks (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 15

Championship Week: Utah 38, Oregon 10

Up Next: Bowl Game

15 Pitt Panthers (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 16

Championship Week: Pitt 45, Wake Forest 21

Up Next: Bowl Game

14 Utah Utes (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Championship Week: Utah 38, Oregon 10

Up Next: Bowl Game

13 BYU Cougars (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Up Next: Bowl Game

12 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Up Next: Bowl Game

11 Michigan State Spartans (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Bowl Game

10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Bowl Game

Admittedly this is a very, very shaky No. 10 spot. It’s based more on giving credit for the two good losses – Baylor and Oklahoma State – than for any big wins, but the reckoning will likely come in the CFN Formula Rankings once the whole season is over.

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Championship Week: Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 16

Up Next: Bowl Game

It was more than just those last few inches that Dezmon Jackson couldn’t get. There were too many offensive meltdowns in the loss to Baylor, too many defensive misfires, and overall it was a disappointing loss when it should’ve been triumphant victory on the way to the College Football Playoff. Obviously the Cowboys had to be below …

8 Baylor Bears (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Championship Week: Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 16

Up Next: Bowl Game

There’s still that nagging loss to TCU to keep the ranking from being considered any higher than this, and even here might be a bit of a gift – yeah, the Big 12 overall has been a tad overloved in our rankings. But give credit to the Bears for rising up and taking down the Big 12 Championship.

7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Bowl Game

The future is bright under Marcus Freeman, and it was really, really close to being a College Football Playoff campaign. In the end, though, the Irish were eliminated by …

6 Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Championship Week: Cincinnati 35, Houston 20

Up Next: Bowl Game

Yeah, the explosive third quarter against Houston was amazing. There’s still just that one really good win to go off of, though, but … who cares? Cincinnati did it. It got to 13-0 – the only team in college football to do that – and now it’s off to the College Football Playoff to prove all of the doubters and naysayers so very, very wrong.

5 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

Yeah … the Auburn loss. That’s a tough one to explain away for a ranking this high, however, the loss at Alabama is now forgiven and the wins over Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State continue to get a whole lot of love. There were seven wins over bowl bound teams.

4 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

The Oregon loss early in the season doesn’t look so hot, but the Michigan loss is starting to seem more and more acceptable. The amazing performances against Michigan State and Purdue, the talent level, CJ Stroud – obviously the Buckeyes can’t and won’t go to the College Football Playoff, but on a four-best-team thing …

3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Championship Week: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

Up Next: Bowl Game

No, social media, Georgia isn’t a fraud. It wasn’t overrated, it wasn’t exposed, and it wasn’t overhyped. It’s still a great team that could rise back up and rock the next two games and take the national title. It ran into a jacked up Alabama that needed the SEC Championship more – and it might be the best thing that could happen to the Dawgs.

2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Championship Week: Michigan 42, Iowa 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

There’s a great case to be made for No. 1 considering the wins over teams like Wisconsin, Penn State, and now Iowa along with Ohio State. The loss to Michigan State was probably better than Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M, but …

1 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Championship Week: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

Up Next: Bowl Game

Again, Georgia really is just that good. That defense cranked up team after team – there might not have been an amazing win, but there were a ton of strong ones – and Bryce Young and Alabama just ripped through it on the way to the SEC Championship and yet another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

1 Pitt Panthers (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 NC State Wolfpack (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Clemson Tigers (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

6 Miami Hurricanes (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 Virginia Cavaliers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Bowl Game

8 Louisville Cardinals (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Bowl Game

9 Florida State (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Season Over

10 Syracuse Orange (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

11 Boston College Eagles (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Bowl Game

12 Virginia Tech Hokies (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Up Next: Bowl Game

13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Up Next: Season Over

14 Duke Blue Devils (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Up Next: Season Over

1 Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 Houston Cougars (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 SMU Mustangs (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 East Carolina (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

6 UCF Knights (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 Memphis Tigers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Season Over

8 Navy Midshipmen (3-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Army (in East Rutherford) (Dec. 11)

9 Tulane Green Wave (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Season Over

10 USF Bulls (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

11 Temple Owls (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Season Over

1 Michigan Wolverines (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Michigan State Spartans (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 Wisconsin Badgers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

6 Purdue Boilermakers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Bowl Game

8 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Bowl Game

9 Maryland Terrapins (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Bowl Game

10 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

11 Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Season Over

12 Northwestern Wildcats (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Up Next: Season Over

13 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Up Next: Season Over

14 Indiana Hoosiers (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Up Next: Season Over

1 Baylor Bears (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 Iowa State Cyclones (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 Kansas State Wildcats (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

6 Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Bowl Game

8 Texas Longhorns (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Season Over

9 TCU Horned Frogs (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Season Over

10 Kansas Jayhawks (2-10

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

1 UTSA Roadrunners (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 WKU Hilltoppers (8-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 UAB Blazers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 North Texas Mean Green (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

6 Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Bowl Game

8 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Season Over

9 UTEP Miners (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Bowl Game

10 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

11 Charlotte 49ers (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Season Over

12 Rice Owls (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Up Next: Season Over

13 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Up Next: Season Over

14 FIU Golden Panthers (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Up Next: Season Over

1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 BYU Cougars (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Army Black Knights (8-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Navy (in East Rutherford) (Dec. 11)

4 Liberty Flames (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 New Mexico State Aggies (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Season Over

6 UConn Huskies (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Season Over

7 UMass Minutemen (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Season Over

1 Northern Illinois Huskies (9-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 Central Michigan Chippewas (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Kent State Golden Flashes (7-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 Miami University RedHawks (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 Ball State Cardinals (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

6 Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 Toledo Rockets (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Bowl Game

8 Western Michigan Broncos (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Bowl Game

9 Bowling Green Falcons (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Season Over

10 Buffalo Bulls (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

11 Ohio Bobcats (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Season Over

12 Akron Zips (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Up Next: Season Over

1 Utah State Aggies (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 San Diego State Aztecs (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Boise State Broncos (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 Fresno State Bulldogs (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 Air Force Falcons (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

6 Nevada Wolf Pack (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 San Jose State Spartans (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Season Over

8 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Season Over

9 Wyoming Cowboys (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Bowl Game

10 UNLV Rebels (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

11 Colorado State Rams (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Season Over

12 New Mexico Lobos (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Up Next: Season Over

1 Utah Utes (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 Oregon Ducks (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 UCLA Bruins (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 Washington State Cougars (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 Cal Golden Bears (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Season Over

6 Oregon State Beavers (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Bowl Game

8 USC Trojans (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Season Over

9 Washington Huskies (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Season Over

10 Colorado Buffaloes (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

11 Stanford Cardinal (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Season Over

12 Arizona Wildcats (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Up Next: Season Over

1 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Bowl Game

6 Texas A&M Aggies (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Bowl Game

7 Tennessee Volunteers (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Bowl Game

8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Bowl Game

9 Missouri Tigers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Bowl Game

10 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Bowl Game

11 Auburn Tigers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Up Next: Bowl Game

12 LSU Tigers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Up Next: Season Over

13 Florida Gators (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Up Next: Bowl Game

14 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Up Next: Season Over

1 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Up Next: Bowl Game

2 Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Up Next: Bowl Game

3 Georgia State Panthers (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Up Next: Bowl Game

4 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Up Next: Bowl Game

5 Troy Trojans (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Up Next: Season Over

6 South Alabama Jaguars (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Up Next: Season Over

7 Georgia Southern Eagles (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Up Next: Season Over

8 Texas State Bobcats (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Up Next: Season Over

9 Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Up Next: Season Over

10 ULM Warhawks (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Up Next: Season Over

