College Football Race for the Case Week 14: Coach Prime will make his decision this weekend & will USC hold on vs Utah?

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick this weekend’s college football conference championship games against the spread.

Before making their official selections in the last regular season week of Race for the Case, the podcast goes through the biggest news of the week, starting with the continuing deliberations with the Rose Bowl and trying to get to an expedited 12-team college football playoff bracket. Additionally, with the news of Deion Sanders announcing his future this weekend, the pod speculates what the best fit would be.

Wetzel the horse ran again this weekend at Mahoning Valley in Ohio, so the show’s favorite equine is discussed.

Finally, the show cements their picks as the #11 ranked Utah Utes challenge the #4 ranked USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship, the #10 ranked Kansas State Wildcats face the #3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in the Big-12 championship game, the #14 ranked LSU Tigers play the #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship, the Purdue Boilermakers square off against the #2 ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Big-10 championship game & to cap it off, the #9 ranked Clemson Tigers play the #23 ranked UNC Tar Heels in the ACC championship. Lastly, the pod gives their locks of the week.

5:00 The Rose Bowl was supposed to tell us all how the future CFP would be handled

13:30 Coach Prime has stated that he will make his decision on where he will coach at next year this upcoming Sunday

26:50 Wetzel, the horse races again at Mahoning Valley in Ohio

31:10 #11 Utah @ #4 USC

34:22 #10 Kansas State @ #3 TCU

38:30 #14 LSU @ #1 Georgia

41:37 Purdue @ #2 Michigan

45:00 #9 Clemson @ #23 UNC

47:33 Lock of the Week

