College Football Race for the Case Week 13: Favorite moments from rivalry week, will Michigan or Ohio State win & can Notre Dame knock off USC?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick all of college football’s best rivalry week games against the spread on this week’s edition of Race for the Case.

Before choosing winners and cementing their locks of the week, the pod revisits some of the best rivalry game moments that they have witnessed, including Iron Bowl upsets & the gritty history of the Egg Bowl. The guys then do a snake draft of which teams need to win their rivalry game matchups most for either pride, job security or seeding.

The fellas then give their picks for the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the #20 ranked Ole Miss Rebels, the South Carolina Gamecocks at the #8 ranked Clemson Tigers, the #9 ranked Oregon Ducks at the #21 ranked Oregon State Beavers, the #15 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the #6 ranked USC Trojans, the #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines at the #2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes & as always. their locks of the week.

3:08 The pod’s favorite Rivalry Week moments

19:10 The Rivalry Week snake draft

41:07 Two College Station men were accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of alcohol from a grocery store

45:22 Mississippi State @ #20 Ole Miss

48:56 South Carolina @ #8 Clemson

53:50 #9 Oregon @ #21 Oregon State

55:38 #15 Notre Dame @ #6 USC

1:00:48 #3 Michigan @ #2 Ohio State

1:07:07 Lock of the week

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts