College Football Race for the Case Week 12: the major Pac-12 showdowns, Wyoming in the limelight & a small sample Heisman marathon runner

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde and SI’s Ross Dellenger analyze and pick the best Week 12 college football games against the spread on this week’s edition of Race for the Case. Before the picks are made the pod determines whether there are any possible upsets that could be taking place against the CFP hopefuls. The #7 ranked USC Trojans and the #16 ranked UCLA Bruins will battle it out at the Rose Bowl this Saturday while the Mountain West conference will be having a showdown of its own between Boise State and Wyoming. News broke of a legendary marathon runner in China that completes races while smoking cigarettes so the show takes a dive into his status in racing history. It wouldn’t be the Race for the Case without the games so the pod picks between the #22 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys @ the Oklahoma Sooners, the Boise State Broncos @ the Wyoming Cowboys, the Iowa Hawkeyes @ the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the #7 ranked USC Trojans @ the #16 ranked UCLA Bruins, the #10 ranked Utah Utes @ the #12 ranked Oregon Ducks & as always the fellas give their locks of the week.

2:37 Which CFP hopeful is most likely to be upset this weekend?

10:40 USC and UCLA are squaring off this weekend at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles

16:48 Boise State & Wyoming are playing for the Mountain division championship of the Mountain West Conference

33:15 An impromptu small sample Heisman for a marathon runner in China

37:27 #22 Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

40:17 Boise State @ Wyoming

42:37 Iowa @ Minnesota

45:42 #7 USC @ #16 UCLA

48:00 #10 Utah @ #12 Oregon

49:30 Lock of the week

