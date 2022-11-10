College Football Race for the Case Week 11: Alabama heads to Oxford to face Ole Miss, the Rose Bowl is being difficult again & can LSU escape a trap game?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick the biggest college football games for week 11 against the spread in their weekly race for the case.

Before the fellas get to their picks, the show reacts to the 2022 college football season’s impressive TV ratings along with game attendance. The Rose Bowl is in the news again with another statement trying to keep their sunset tradition and primetime game monopoly alive. Mississippi State’s head coach Mike Leach made a wild statement about his team’s second half performance against Auburn. Pat received a bevy of facts about the Texas horned frog that display the popular TCU mascot’s intimidation. In food news, a 23-year-old was banned from carrying eggs in public in England & this weekend is the ‘Battle of the Bones’ between UAB and Memphis.

The show then gives their picks for the #7 ranked LSU Tigers at the Arkansas Razorbacks, the #9 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at the #11 ranked Ole Miss Rebels, the #22 ranked UFC Knights at the #17 ranked Tulane Green Wave, the #25 Washington Huskies at the #6 ranked Oregon Ducks, the #4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at the #18 ranked Texas Longhorns & as always, the guys share their lock of the week.

1:52 The college football TV ratings have been very strong this year

12:10 The Rose Bowl continues to be a hurdle for the College Football Playoff

24:12 Mike Leach was very displeased with his team’s performance last week

27:17 Pat was given a list of facts about the horned frog

29:32 UAB & Memphis will face off this weekend in the ‘Battle of the Bones’

30:39 A 23 year old was arrested for throwing eggs from King Charles

33:25 #7 LSU @ Arkansas

35:23 #22 UCF @ #17 Tulane

38:32 #9 Alabama @ #11 Ole Miss

41:16 #25 Washington @ #6 Oregon

43:08 #4 TCU @ #18 Texas

45:35 Lock of the week

