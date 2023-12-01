College football public school HCs earn bonuses but not Billy Napier

USA TODAY Sports recently compiled a full listing of pay bonuses received by college football public school head coaches, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, Florida’s Billy Napier was excluded from the list.

The Gators stumbled to a 5-7 record in 2023, marking the program’s third-straight losing season since the mid-1940s. It makes sense that the provisions of his contract would not condone the level of play seen in the Swamp this season.

His base salary was $6,920,000 and he was eligible for bonuses amounting to a maximum of $1,600,000.

Last year, Napier pulled in a $200,000 bonus after finishing 6-6 during the regular season, but ultimately falling in the Las Vegas Bowl to the Oregon State Beavers. As of Dec. 1, he still has a $32,384,716 buyout remaining on his contract.

For the time being, that is the end of Florida football for the Gator Nation until the Orange and Blue game. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

