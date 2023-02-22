College football programs that won the 2023 coaching change cycle, per 247Sports

The college football coaching carousel has slowed down a little bit across the country. For the Colorado Buffaloes, they have become a regular in national headlines since they hired Deion Sanders as their new head coach.

Coach Prime has quickly turned around the program and added a ton of talent across the board, but a number of other teams across the country have undergone quite a bit of change.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports compiled a list of winners and losers from this year’s coaching carousel, and the Bufs made the list with a few other notable programs.

Let’s examine the winners:

CLEMSON TIGERS

Clemson football Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley waves to basketball fans in a timeout during the second half of the men’s game with Duke University at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Clemson Football Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley

Clemson added Garrett Riley, the former play caller at TCU, to run the offense for the Tigers. That’s already a massive addition.

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

“This is the fan’s team,” said Jeff Brohm, while speaking to Louisville fans at Cardinal Stadium Thursday. “The head coach has to really put in the work…I don’t have a lot of other hobbies. I like football. And I like to win.” Dec. 8, 2022

Jeff Brohm Introduced As Louisville Head Football Coach

Former Cardinals QB Jeff Brohm moved from Purdue to become the new head coach at Louisville.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordon Riley (91) chases Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) out of the pocket in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State saw both coordinators leave this offseason. However, Ben Arbuckle is a name to watch, and the former Western Kentucky assistant is now running the offense for the Cougars.

MIAMI HURRICANES

Nov 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Michael Redding III (83) makes a catch in front of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jehvonn Lewis (41) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Cristobal’s first season in Miami didn’t go well and losing Kevin Steele to Alabama hurt. However, the Hurricanes added Lance Guidry as their new DC, and that’s a step in the right direction.

LIBERTY FLAMES

Oct 1, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell during a game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Jamey Chadwell, the former Coastal Carolina head coach, was even a possibility for the Buffs from some analysts. Let’s see if he can continue his success as the head coach at Liberty.

AUBURN TIGERS

Nov 12, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze talks to an official from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Liberty, former Liberty HC Hugh Freeze went to Auburn and took over for Bryan Harsin. He’s back in the SEC.

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule’s days in the NFL weren’t good. However, he returns to college as head coach for Nebraska, and that’s a nice hire for the Cornhuskers.

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; CU Boulder head coach Deion Sanders poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs made the biggest hire of them all by adding Deion Sanders. Former Kent State HC Sean Lewis is running the offense, and former Alabama assistant Charles Kelly is running the defense in what is a star-studded staff in Boulder.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham calls out to players during practice with the Ducks on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Herm Edwards had a difficult run as ASU’s head coach, and the Sun Devils landing Kenny Dillingham should work wonders for them in the desert.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade (15) hands off to wide receiver Barion Brown (2) during the second quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl game against Iowa at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Ncaa Football Music City Bowl Iowa At Kentucky

Kentucky will see an offensive upgrade with offensive coordinator Liam Coen returning to the college ranks.

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Dec 26, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell during Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Fickell. What else needs to be said?

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino joined Jimbo Fisher’s staff and will look to engineer a big turnaround in College Station.

NORTH TEXAS MEAN GREEN

Dec 17, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green tight end Jake Roberts (87) runs for a touchdown against Boise State Broncos safety Seyi Oladipo (23) in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

North Texas is bringing in former Washington State assistant Eric Morris as its new head coach.

NC STATE WOLFPACK

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

QB Devin Leary left the program, but NC State hired former Syracuse assistant Robert Anae, and that should help the offense get a bit of a jolt.

OLE MISS REBELS

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin stuck around at Ole Miss and is changing up the staff. Let’s see if it helps.

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Nov 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; UAB Blazers interim head coach Bryant Vincent talks to the side judge against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant Vincent, who was the interim head coach at UAB last season, takes over as New Mexico’s new offensive coordinator.

