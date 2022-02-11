College football programs with the most players in Super Bowl 56
From college to the Super Bowl
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Some of the NFL’s best talent will be on display when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. Naturally, a large chunk of the players participating in this year’s Super Bowl comes from some of the best college football programs in the nation. Today, List Wire takes a look at which colleges have the most players suiting up in Super Bowl 56.
LSU — 5
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals
QB Joe Burrow
WR Ja’Marr Chase
Rams
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Florida — 5
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Bengals
Rams
Clemson — 4
Syndication: Greenville
Bengals
WR Tee Higgins
DT D.J. Reader
Rams
LB Chris Garrett
Georgia — 4
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals
OL Trey Hill
Rams
RB Sony Michel
EDGE Leonard Floyd
Ohio State — 4
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Bengals
DE Sam Hubbard
CB Eli Apple
Oklahoma — 4
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals
RB Joe Mixon
RB Semaje Perine
Rams
OL Bobby Evans
Alabama — 3
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals
OT Jonah Williams
Rams
DL A’Shawn Robinson
Purdue — 3
Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals
Rams
Washington — 3
Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals
TE Drew Sample
Rams
