College football programs with the most players in Super Bowl 56

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Calvaruso
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

From college to the Super Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the NFL’s best talent will be on display when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. Naturally, a large chunk of the players participating in this year’s Super Bowl comes from some of the best college football programs in the nation. Today, List Wire takes a look at which colleges have the most players suiting up in Super Bowl 56.

LSU — 5

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals

Rams

Florida — 5

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bengals

Rams

Clemson — 4

Syndication: Greenville

Bengals

Rams

  • LB Chris Garrett

Georgia — 4

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals

Rams

Ohio State — 4

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Bengals

Oklahoma — 4

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals

Rams

Alabama — 3

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals

  • OT Jonah Williams

Rams

Purdue — 3

Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals

Rams

Washington — 3

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals

Rams

1

1

Recommended Stories