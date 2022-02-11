College football programs with the most players in Super Bowl 56

From college to the Super Bowl

Some of the NFL’s best talent will be on display when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. Naturally, a large chunk of the players participating in this year’s Super Bowl comes from some of the best college football programs in the nation. Today, List Wire takes a look at which colleges have the most players suiting up in Super Bowl 56.

LSU — 5

Bengals

QB Joe Burrow

WR Ja’Marr Chase

DT Tyler Shelvin

Rams

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

OT Andrew Whitworth

Florida — 5

Bengals

Rams

Clemson — 4

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins

OL Jackson Carman

DT D.J. Reader

Rams

LB Chris Garrett

Georgia — 4

Bengals

OL Trey Hill

Rams

QB Matthew Stafford

RB Sony Michel

EDGE Leonard Floyd

Ohio State — 4

Bengals

Oklahoma — 4

Bengals

RB Joe Mixon

RB Semaje Perine

Rams

OL Bobby Evans

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Alabama — 3

Bengals

OT Jonah Williams

Rams

DL A’Shawn Robinson

LB Terrell Lewis

Purdue — 3

Bengals

Rams

TE Brycen Hopkins

Washington — 3

Bengals

TE Drew Sample

Rams

