College football programs with the highest average commit rankings

The class of 2023 recruiting cycle is well underway. Who will finish with the top recruiting class this year?

Thus far, it is looking like the Alabama Crimson Tide will reel in yet another top-ranked class. Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and more are also having a strong recruiting cycle.

A few teams, like Texas, Clemson, LSU, Florida, USC, Oklahoma, and Penn State, are landing talented commitments for their respective 2023 classes, but don’t have the highest ranked average commits. Each of these teams has an average commitment rating over 91 according to 247Sports. That’s not enough to be among the top six recruiting programs.

What teams are landing commitments from the most talented prospects? We rank the top six recruiting programs by average commitment ranking (per 247Sports).

No. 6 Miami Hurricanes

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes’ average commit is rated as a 92.32. First year head coach Mario Christobal is doing an excellent job of recruiting Florida and has a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. The Hurricanes could be emerging as the top team in Florida.

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football is adding a lot of talent in the class of 2023 particularly at the linebacker position. The Dawgs have an average commit rating of 93.05. Georgia has 18 commitments and only four of those are rated as lower than four-star recruits.

No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming out of the gates strong with the class of 2023. First year head coach Marcus Freeman is crushing it on the recruiting trail.

The Fighting Irish have commitments from 20 recruits including 17 four-star prospects. Notre Dame has an average commitment rating of 93.31.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s average commit rating is 93.42. The Buckeyes are almost always elite recruiters. Ohio State has been on fire when recruiting receivers over the past several recruiting cycles and the class of 2023 is no different.

No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M had an all-time great class of 2022. Can the Aggies follow it up with an even better class of 2023?

The Aggies have the second-best average commitment rating at 93.54, but Texas A&M only has eight commitments right now.

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and Alabama have the highest average commit ranking at 94.89. No program has more commitment from five-star prospects than Alabama, who has already secured pledges from four five-star recruits.

