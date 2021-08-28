Which college football program sends the most players to the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the 2021 college football season beginning today, NFL scouts will be keeping an eye out for top prospects to target in the 2022 NFL Draft. Players like Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton are all but certain to hear their names called early in Round 1, but with 259 picks in the draft, lots of schools will get to see their players drafted into the NFL.

While the Seahawks have selected the most players out of Miami, the schools that have seen the most players drafted have been Notre Dame and USC.

Notre Dame and USC were actually tied for the most draft selections ever entering the 2021 draft with 511. But nine Fighting Irish players were picked compared to just five Trojans, giving Notre Dame the all-time edge with 520. Notre Dame’s nine selections in 2021 were the school’s most since 1994 when it had 10.

Those two schools won’t have any competition for the top two spots in the near future, as trailing Notre Dame and USC by a wide margin is Ohio State with 473 picks. The Buckeyes just enjoyed a second straight draft with 10 players getting selected.

There’s an even bigger gap between Ohio State and the next school on the list, Oklahoma. The Sooners became the fourth school to ever reach the 400-pick mark after five of their players were drafted in 2021.

Michigan was able to keep its top-five spot behind Oklahoma thanks to an eight-player class this year, bringing their all-time total to 387 draft selections. But the Crimson Tide are right on the Wolverines’ heels, trailing by just three picks.

Here’s a look at the top 10 schools according to drafthistory.com:

Notre Dame: 520 USC: 516 Ohio State: 473 Oklahoma: 402 Michigan: 387 Alabama: 384 Penn State: 367 Florida: 364 Nebraska: 363 LSU: 359

