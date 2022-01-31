Which college football program has the most alums in Super Bowl 56? It’s not Alabama

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams reserved spots in Super Bowl 56, held at SoFi Stadium in California, with victories in their respective conference championship games Sunday.

The active rosters of both teams are filled with players that played at various Power 5 schools with some Group of Five, FCS and Division II programs represented.

But which college football program has the most alums featured in the Big Game?

It’s a tie between the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers, with five players apiece. Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington each have four alums on Super Bowl active rosters as of Monday, Jan. 31.

The five UF alums are Vernon Hargreaves III, Fred Johnson and Evan McPherson from the Bengals, and Van Jefferson and Brandon Powell from the Rams.

LSU’s representation includes Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin from the Bengals, and Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham Jr. from the Rams.

Here’s a full list of schools represented on the Bengals and Rams’ active rosters, in order of most amount to least:

Five players

Florida

LSU

Four players

Ohio State

Clemson

Georgia

Oklahoma

Washington

Three players

Purdue

Maryland

Alabama

Texas A&M

Two players

Colorado

Wake Forest

Pittsburgh

Michigan

Florida Atlantic

NC State

Cincinnati

Stanford

Notre Dame

Delaware

Michigan State

Florida State

Utah

Wisconsin

Iowa

Penn State

TCU

One player

Kansas

Arkansas

Utah State

Oklahoma State

Rutgers

Mississippi

Texas

Baylor

Nebraska

Boston College

Tulane

East Carolina

West Virginia

Southern Mississippi

Auburn

USF

Wyoming

Missouri

Nevada

Boise State

Concordia College St. Paul

Oregon State

Western Kentucky

Brown

Oregon

Eastern Washington

Azusa Pacific

Virginia

South Dakota

UAB