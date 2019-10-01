College football program cancels season, citing too many injuries

Football is a violent game.

Grinnell College learned a hard lesson on that front, announcing Tuesday that it is canceling the remainder of its season.

The Division III program in Iowa made the announcement Tuesday after an 0-3 start that saw 11 members of its 39-man roster suffer injuries preventing them from taking the field.

‘Health and safety’ cited for shutting season down

Without enough players to run a proper rotation, the school is forfeiting the seven remaining games on its schedule.

“Grinnell College has made the decision to withdraw the football team from competitive play for the rest of the season to protect the health and safety of its student-athletes,” the statement reads. “Team members have received numerous injuries this season, leaving 28 players on the 39-member roster healthy and qualified for play. ... “The current state of the football team precludes the college from providing a safe environment.”

The Pioneers will finish the season 0-10.

While it’s prudent to prioritize player safety, that’s a brutal way for players to see things end after going through the rigors of preparing for the season.

Grinnell College doesn't have enough players to carry on after an injury-plagued start to the season. (Getty)

