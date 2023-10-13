College football previews: Hampton visits Monmouth, Norfolk State travels to Tennessee State

Hampton (3-2, 1-1 CAA) at Monmouth (2-3, 1-1 CAA)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

On the air: FloFootball, 88.1FM

The Pirates: Turnovers ultimately cost Hampton a win over Campbell last week, so the Pirates will be looking to limit those against Monmouth. Quarterback Chris Zellous has put up great numbers so far this season but his seven interceptions, including two last week, are cause for some slight concern. Hampton’s defense performed relatively well against a high-powered Campbell offense — shutting out the Camels in the fourth quarter and allowing for Zellous and the offense to score 13 unanswered points to end the game.

The Hawks: Monmouth’s offense is powered by one of the best running backs in FCS. James Shirden is an All-American who was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year last year and was named the 2023 preseason Offensive Player of the Year as well. So far this season he’s No. 3 in the CAA with 536 rushing yards. The Hawks also have another weapon on offense in wide receiver Dymere Miller. Miller leads the CAA and all of FCS with 42 catches. Prunty described the Monmouth offense as a “two-headed monster”. Monmouth comes into this game fresh off a bye week after beating Lehigh 49-7 two weeks ago.

— Michael Sauls

Norfolk State (2-3) at Tennessee State (3-2)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

On the air: ESPN+, 91.1FM

The Spartans: Norfolk State comes into its final non-conference game of the season after a much-needed bye week. Head coach Dawson Odums said multiple players were banged up after the Spartans’ loss to North Carolina A&T two weeks ago, adding that those players used the bye to get healthy. Norfolk State will be without top wide receiver Aaron Moore for the remainder of the year so this week’s matchup with the Tigers will help decide how Moore’s targets will be spread to other wideouts. The Spartans should be getting a few defensive linemen back from injury as well. That will be crucial to bulking up a Spartan defense that is one of the worst in the country against the run.

The Tigers: This weekend’s matchup is the homecoming game for Tennessee State. The Tigers come in after a 27-20 win over Kennesaw State last week. Tennessee State has had two quarterbacks split time under center this season, but Odums believes Draylen Ellis will get the starting nod against the Spartans. Ellis threw for 159 yards and a touchdown last week against Kennesaw State. The Tigers, coached by 1995 Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George — a former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans running back — are averaging 124.8 rushing yards and 171.6 passing yards per game.

— Michael Sauls

Christopher Newport (3-2, 1-0 NJAC) at Dickinson (3-2, 1-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

On the air: WXGM 99.1FM; CNUsports.com/watch

The Captains: With a close loss to nationally ranked Johns Hopkins and an overtime loss a week ago to Dickinson, the Captains are excruciatingly close to being undefeated. Still, there is a lot to play for as CNU has already knocked off New Jersey Athletic Conference favorite Salisbury and will be favored in its final five games in a quest for the conference title. Connor Barry has been the catalyst for the Captains offensively, with 716 yards passing and five touchdowns to go with 153 yards rushing and three TDs, while Gunner White has 322 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

The Profs: Rowan comes into the game on a head of steam after beating the College of New Jersey 9-7 on Nate Maiers’ 30-yard touchdown pass to Shane Martin as time expired. The pass, which gave Maiers 163 yards in the air for the game, was deflected twice before Martin hauled it in. This marks the second consecutive week CNU’s opponent enters after winning on a touchdown as time expired. The only common opponent between the two is John Hopkins, a team that beat CNU 20-14 and Rowan lost to 55-20.

— Marty O’Brien

Apprentice (2-3) at Thaddeus Stevens (2-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

The Builders: Apprentice is coming off a bye week after dominating the Georgia Warhawks 52-17 in what turned into a showcase for inexperienced QB Quinton Wallace, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for one. Jeremiah Morgan is 5 for 5 on field-goal tries.

The Bulldogs: It’s homecoming in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is hoping to extend its winning streak to three and avenge a 27-13 home loss to the Builders last season. Thaddeus Stevens is a two-year college that requires students to be residents of Pennsylvania

— Sonny Dearth