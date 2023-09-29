College Football: Preview capsules for Abilene Christian, Hardin-Simmons, McMurry games

ACU AT NORTH TEXAS

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: DATU Stadium, Denton

Records: ACU 2-2; North Texas 1-2

Last week: Central Arkansas beat ACU 52-17 in the United Athletic Conference opener in Conway, Arkansas; North Texas had a bye, after beating Louisiana Tech 40-37 in Ruston, Louisiana.

Series: North Texas leads the series 16-8-1 and has won the last nine, including 51-31 in the last meeting in 2019 in Denton. ACU’s last win was a 20-6 decision in 1963 in Denton.

Broadcast: Audio— Varsity Sports Network at ACUSports.com; Streaming — ESPN Plus

What to know — ACU has a two-game skid, the first since Keith Patterson took over the program last year. Last week’s loss also was the program’s most lopsided loss against an FCS team since Patterson’s arrival. And now the Wildcats face their first of two FBS opponents. ACU wraps up the regular season at Texas A&M on Nov. 18. The Mean Green opened the season with losses to Cal (58-21) and Florida International (46-39). Chandler Rogers (38-63-1—524 yards, 4 TDs passing, 16-74 TD rushing) threw for 313 yards and two TDs without an interception in the last outing against Louisiana Tech. Ja’Mori Maclin (11-238 4 TDs) and Rodric Burns (19-214) are the leading receivers, while Ayo Adeyi (29-182, 2 TDs) is the leading rusher. San Angelo Central grad Maverick McIvor (55-96-1—847 5 TDs) had a rough outing last week, throwing for 125 yards and no TDs. Blayne Taylor (7-211, TD) and Taelyn Williams (7-136) are the Wildcats’ leading receivers. Lubbock Estacado grad Jermiah Dobbins (53-292, 2 TDs) is the leading rusher. Former ACU QB Stone Earle (22-39-4—274, 4 TDs) has appeared in two games. Earle played two seasons at ACU (2020-21) and was the team’s starter before a season-ending injury in the seventh game of the season against Lamar. He threw for 1,216 yards and 13 TDs in 2021 before the injury.

HOWARD PAYNE AT HARDIN-SIMMONS

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Shelton Stadium, Abilene

Records: Howard Payne 3-0; HSU 2-1

Series: HSU leads 45-24-4 and has won the last 15 meetings, including 28-19 last season in Abilene. The Cowboys overcame a 19-7 halftime deficit in last year’s game. The Yellow Jackets’ last win was a 48-47 decision in overtime in 2007 in Abilene.

Last week: Howard Payne had a bye, after beating Lyon 85-0 a week earlier in Brownwood; Endicott beat then-No. 5 HSU 37-10 in Massachusetts.

Broadcast: Audio/Streaming— hsuathletics.com.

What to know — This is the American Southwest Conference opener for both teams. HSU dropped to No. 19 in the AFCA Coaches Division III poll and No. 18 in the D3football.com poll this week. The loss means the Cowboys, who haven’t lost consecutive games in a season since 2013, will likely have to win the ASC title to earn a playoff berth this season. HPU QB Tucker Bridwell (41-56-0—541 yards, 9 TDs), a Pampa sophomore, completed a school-record 89% of his passes (29 of 33) for 376 yards and five TDs in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Lyon. It was the largest margin of victory in ASC history and the most points in HPU’s modern history. Gus Charles (19-236, 3 TDs) and Jordan Carroll (14-229, 3 TDs) are the leading receivers. Javian Myles (31-184 3, TDs) and Brownwood grad Konlyn Anderson (13-114 TD) are the Jackets’ leading rushers. Anderson had 106 yards and a TD on 12 carries against Lyon. Abilene Cooper grad K.J. Kelley (21 tackles, three interceptions) leads the HPU defense. He is a grad transfer from East Texas Baptist. HSU QB Gaylon Glynn (42-59-2—582, 4 TDs) threw for 30 yards, no TDs and a pick in his last outing. The Cowboys turned the ball over four times. K.J. Peoples (15-178), Tailon Garrett (15-152, 1 TD) and Wylie grad Jahzair George (7-94) are the Cowboys’ leading receivers. Hawley grad Colton Marshall (27-222, 3 TDs) and Abilene Cooper grad Noah Garcia (39-217, 3 TDs) are the leading rushers. LB Cade Michna (31 tackles, 2 for loss and a interception) and Wylie grad LB Cason Hanna (14 tackles) are the leading tacklers. HSU hasn’t lost consecutive games since 2013.

LYON AT MCMURRY

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wilford Moore Stadium, Abilene

Records: Lyon 2-2; McMurry 1-2

Last week: Lyon beat Westminster 30-7 in Batesville, Arkansas; Mary Hardin-Baylor beat McMurry 50-9 in the American Southwest Conference opener for both teams in Belton

Series: First meeting.

Broadcast: Radio— KTJK 106. 3-FM; Streaming — mcmurrysports.com

What to know — Lyon is playing its first Division III season after making the jump from the NAIA Sooner Athletic Conference. The Batesville, Arkansas team was 1-9 last season (0-9 conference) and went into this season with three total wins since 2020. The Scots were 7-3 in 2019. Lyon re-started its football program in 2015 after not playing the sport for 62 years, back when the school was called Arkansas College. QB Brady Miller (53-96-4—599 5 TDs) leads the Scots offense. Reginald Brown II (12-189, 1 TD) and Karson Douglas (9-188, 3 TDs) are the leading receivers. Jaylin Babers (32-113, TD) is the leading rusher. Abernathy freshman QB Jess Hoel (62-97-5—623, 3 TDs) threw for 60 yards and two picks without a TD in McMurry's last outing, while Tray Walton (8-13-1—139, TD) threw for 86 yards and a TD with one pick. Kristopher Martin (18-267, 1 TD) and Karmelus Card (9-155) are the War Hawks’ leading receivers. Anson grad Drew Hagler (27-52, 2 TDs) is the leading rusher.

