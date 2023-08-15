College football: Which preseason top-10 team is most likely to flop?

College football is now just 11 days away as the countdown is getting ever-so-near reaching single digits. The preseason AP Poll was released on Monday with Notre Dame checking in 13th overall.

We’ll ignore that the last time Notre Dame was ranked 13th by the AP to start a year they wound up winning the national championship.

Instead, we’ll focus on the top-10 of those rankings.

Did you know – over the last 21 years only once did at least one preseason top-10 team in the AP Poll not end up unranked.

2016 was the last time it happened to Notre Dame.

Last year Oklahoma, Baylor, and Texas A&M all fell victim.

Which of the preseason top-10 teams is it most likely to happen to in 2023?

Georgia

For perspective, Georgia has had a game canceled due to Covid more recently than they’ve lost a regular season game. There is a chance the two-time defending national champions finish the year unranked – the same way there a chance Gisele Bundchen texts me and tells me to meet her in Costa Rica for a romantic getaway.

Clemson

For being so “down” the last couple of years, Clemson sure has still managed to do alright. They’re 21-6 over the last two seasons and returned to the ACC throne last year. They play their biggest games all at home (Florida State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina), and factor in they added the biggest fish in the offensive coordinator pond and have a flat-out scary front seven this fall. I see a team that should be getting more national title discussion than they have.

Alabama

A new quarterback and a couple new coordinators make this tricky, but I’ve learned to trust Nick Saban. It’s more likely that Alabama is back in the national championship game than they’re outside the top-10 at any point in 2023 – let alone outside the top-25.

Michigan

Michigan will be without Jim Harbaughfor the first four games but I have no doubt that I could coach the Wolverines to a 4-0 start against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers. Penn State and Ohio State should be the only challenges Michigan sees all regular season.

Ohio State

A new quarterback always makes things interesting but Ohio State should have as talented of offense as there is nationally. That will make road trips to Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Michigan a little less daunting. Heck, even if they go 0-3 in those and fall to Penn State at home their eight wins may be enough to keep them ranked.

Penn State

Penn State has probably been the most successful college football program not to make the playoff since 2014. With that in mind, this seems to be as much talent as James Franklin has had on one roster. I find it more likely that Penn State ends up in the playoff than they do unranked. That said,

Brian Kelly quickly won over the Bayou by upsetting Alabama and winning the SEC West in year-one. What’s in store for year-two? The Tigers lose a decent amount on defense, have to take on Florida State in Orlando and Alabama on the road in addition to the rest of the SEC West. I don’t think the Tigers ultimately flop but I do see a slight step back in 2023 despite returning their quarterback. They’ll have to fall a harder and further than I see to end up outside the top-25 though.

USC

USC‘s offense will again be loaded but a few factors are working against the Trojans. The biggest for me is that their defense won’t force nearly the amount of turnovers it did a year ago. Couple that with an incredibly competitive Pac-12 and a trip to Notre Dame and taking a step back to 8-4 and on the verge of being unranked isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Washington

We could look back at this in December and laugh as Michael Penix, Jr. is a Heisman Trophy finalist and Washington is headed to the College Football Playoff. We could also look back and see it coming as Washington’s offense was due to take a slight step back and trips to Michigan State, Oregon State, and USC coupled with home games against Oregon and Utah – was too much to overcome.

Florida State

Florida State won six-straight to close the 2022 season but exactly zero of those wins came against ranked foes. Their upset of LSU in Week 1 last year required an incredible Tiger-meltdown. Also, consider this: Since 2004, Florida State has played to or exceeded their preseason AP Poll ranking just twice (2008 and 2013). They’re a program that voters LOVE to be good. I’m not saying they’ll flop that majorly but with a September that features a rematch with LSU and a road-trip to Clemson, I’m very pessimistic about how 2023 will go in Tallahassee.

