College football preseason rankings: Lindy’s Sports edition

College football is barreling towards us as we’re 45 days until Notre Dame takes on Navy to kickoff the season’s Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland. As we count down to actual games we’ve enjoyed taking a look at the rankings we find in any of the preseason publications we come across.

A few weeks back it was Athlon Sports while last week it was Phil Steele. This week we take a peak into the top-40 that Lindy’s Sports came up with ahead of the year.

If you remember the Notre Dame opponent Steele had at No. 2 in his preseason ratings, you won’t find them in Lindy’s top 10. Nor will you find Notre Dame in the top 10, either.

Here is how Lindy’s Sports ranks to the top 40 ahead of the 2023 college football season.

USA TODAY SPORTS

Last year: 9-4, 5-4 in Big Ten

Returning Starters: 9 – 4 offense, 4 defense, punter

Miami (FL)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 5-7, 3-5 in ACC

Returning starters: 9 – 3 offense, 5 defense, kicker

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 8-5, 4-4 in ACC

Returning starters: 10 – 4 offense, 6 defense

Boise State

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 10-4 overall, 8-0 in Mountain West

Returning Starters: 16 – 9 offense, 5 defense, kicker and punter

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-6 overall, 3-5 in SEC

Returning Starters: 11 – 6 offense, 5 defense

NC State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in ACC

Returning starters: 10 – 5 offense, 5 defense

Baylor

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 6-7 overall, 4-5 in Big 12

Returning Starters: 9 – 4 offense, 5 defense

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 9-4 overall, 5-3 in ACC

Returning starters: 17 – 8 offense, 7 defense, kicker, and punter

USA TODAY SPORTS

Last season: 6-7 overall, 3-5 in SEC

Returning starters: 9 – 4 offense, 3 defense, kicker, punter

USA TODAY SPORTS

Last season: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in Pac 12

Returning starters: 11 – 3 offense, 8 defense

Texas A&M

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in SEC

Returning starters: 14 – offense, 8 defense, kicker, and punter

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 6-5 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten

Returning starters: 10 – 4 offense, 5 defense, punter

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-6 overall, 2-5 in SEC

Returning starters: 10 – 4 offense, 5 defense, kicker

Texas Tech

John Moore/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP, File

Last season: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in Big 12

Returning starters: 13 – 6 offense, 6 defense, punter

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in ACC

Returning starters: 16 – 6 offense, 7 defense, kicker, punter

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 12-2 overall, 7-1 in AAC

Returning starters: 11 – 6 offense, 3 defense, kicker, punter

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Last season: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in SEC

Returning starters: 10 – 4 offense, 4 defense, kicker, punter

UTSA

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 11-3 overall, 7-1 in Conference USA

Returning starters: 16 – 8 offense, 7 defense, punter

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in Big Ten

Returning Starters: 17 – 8 offense, 7 defense, kicker, punter

USA TODAY SPORTS

Last season: 6-7 overall, 3-6 in Big 12

Returning starters: 14 – 6 offense, 7 defense, kicker

USA TODAY SPORTS

Last season: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in SEC

Returning starters: 15 – 7 offense, 7 defense, punter

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-6 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten

Returning starters: 11 – 6 offense, 5 defense

USA TODAY SPORTS

Last season: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12

Returning starters: 13 – 6 offense, 6 defense, kicker

Oregon State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 10-3 overall, 6-3 in Pac 12

Returning starters: 13 – 7 offense, 5 defense, kicker

TCU

Syndication: USA TODAY

Last season: 13-2 overall, 9-0 in Big 12

Returning starters: 12 – 3 offense, 7 defense, kicker, punter

Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12

Returning starters: 13 – 6 offense, 6 defense, punter

Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Big 12

Returning starters: 12 – 8 offense, 4 defense

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 11-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC

Returning starters: 14 – 7 offense and 7 defense

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 9-4 overall

Returning starters: 15 – 7 offense, 8 defense

Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 11-3 overall, 8-0 in ACC

Returning starters: 16 – 6 offense, 8 defense, kicker and punter

USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 11-3 overall, 8-1 in Pac 12

Returning starters: 16 – 6 offense, 8 defense, kicker, and punter

Texas

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 8-5 overall, 6-3 in SEC

Returning starters: 16 – 9 offense, 6 defense, kicker

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten

Returning starters: 13 – 6 offense, 7 defense

Washington

USA TODAY SPORTS

Last season: 11-2 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12

Returning starters: 15 – 7 offense, 7 defense, punter

Florida State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Last season: 10-3 overall, 5-3 in ACC

Returning starters: 16 – 6 offense, 8 defense, kicker, punter

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Last season: 10-4 overall, 6-2 in SEC

Returning starters: 13 – 7 offense, 4 defense, kicker, special teams

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 11-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC

Returning starters: 11 – 4 offense, 5 defense, kicker, punter

Ohio State

Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch

Last season: 11-2 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten

Returning starters: 13 – 7 offense, 5 defense, punter

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 13-1 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten

Returning starters: 15 – 8 offense, 7 defense

Georgia

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 15-0, 9-0 in SEC

Returning starters: 14 – 6 offense, 7 defense, punter

