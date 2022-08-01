College Football Preseason Quarterback Unit Rankings: CFN Preview 2022

College Football News Preview 2022 preseason unit rankings, looking at the top ten quarterback situations and rankings by conference.

What teams have the best quarterback situations going into the 2022 college football season?

How do all of the quarterback depth charts rank in each conference – to go along with the top ten overall?

It’s tough to do with quarterbacks because, obviously, the superstar starter is among the most important players in the country, but what about the backups?

Which teams have a good No. 2 option, or a third, or have the right mix to work with? Making this even harder is the transfer portal – it’s impossible to keep a good backup quarterback now.

This isn’t a list of the top players – it’s about that depth chart and the overall unit rankings, to a point.

Quarterback unit rankings are different. The elite of the elite starters raise up the entire ranking, but some teams have a better overall situation because of the good backup to go along with No. 1 guy.

Doing the top ten overall and by conference, here are the 2022 quarterback unit rankings.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Unit Rankings: Quarterbacks

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt



1 Ohio State

CJ Stroud is coming off a monster season and should be in for an even stronger one – he might be more effective, even if the stats aren’t as great if he doesn’t have to bomb away so much. Kyle McCord was a big-time prospect coming in last year, and true freshman Devin Brown isn’t going to be bad, but the reserves need experience.

2 Alabama

Go ahead and put Alabama No. 1 if you want – you’re not wrong assuming the team with the reigning Heisman winner has the best quarterback unit in the country. Bryce Young is obviously special, but the backups need some work. Five-star recruit Ty Simpson has the skills – but he’s a true freshman – and Jalen Milroe is a potentially dangerous dual-threat option.

Story continues

3 LSU

Depth, depth, depth. There isn’t a starter as good as the main men up top here, but Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels could’ve gone just about anywhere, Myles Brennan has a world of upside if he can stay healthy, Garrett Nussmeier is an interesting option, and Walker Howard was a huge recruit who can do a little of everything.

4 USC

Caleb Williams – this ranking is all about the starter who should continue to shine under Lincoln Riley. It’s a thin room, though, with redshirt freshman Miller Moss the likely backup early on. Former Vanderbilt transfer Mo Hasan has a little experience and was around last year.

2022 CFN Predictions For Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

CFN 2022 Preseason Ranking of all 131 Teams

CFN 2022 Preview of all 131 Teams

5 Tennessee

Is this the year when Hendon Hooker gets national respect for being among the most consistent and effective passers in the country? All he did was throw for close to 3,000 yards with 31 touchdowns and three picks, and he didn’t even start the season – Joe Milton did. Milton struggled at Michigan and early on with the Vols, but he’s not a bad No. 2.

6 Texas Tech

Look … out. This is a nod to the depth and options to run the new high-powered offense that’s going to try to be what Western Kentucky was in 2021. Tyler Shough has NFL starter skills, but can the former Oregon transfer stay healthy and put it all together? Donovan Smith was terrific when Shough got hurt, and Behren Morton might eventually be the best of the bunch.

7 Wake Forest

You could take make this a whole list of ACC teams and not be too terribly far off. However, Wake Forest has the somewhat underappreciated star of the bunch in Sam Hartman, and the team has a reliable backup in Michael Kern to bring in if needed.

8 Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall is going into his fourth season as one of the nation’s most efficient and accurate passers – and he can run, too. Backup Bryce Carpenter is going into his fifth year with the program, he knows what he’s doing, and he’s been fantastic when needed.

9 South Carolina

Just how much do you believe in Spencer Rattler? He was fine for Oklahoma – he just wasn’t Caleb Williams last year. The pro skills and arm are there to open up the South Carolina attack, and backup Luke Doty hit 60% of his passes over the last two years when needed. True freshman Braden Davis is an interest prospect to keep an eye on.

10 NC State

Devin Leary got lost in all the great ACC quarterbacks in 2021, but he had as strong a season as anyone with 35 touchdown passes and five picks with two rushing touchdowns. Ben Finley is in his third year as a backup, and Jack Chambers is a veteran option from Charleston Southern.

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: ACC

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: ACC

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 Wake Forest

2 NC State

3 Louisville

4 Virginia

5 Pitt

6 Miami

7 Boston College

8 Clemson

9 Georgia Tech

10 Virginia Tech

11 Florida State

12 North Carolina

13 Syracuse

14 Duke

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: American Athletic Conference

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: American Athletic Conference

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 UCF

2 SMU

3 Memphis

4 Houston

5 Cincinnati

6 East Carolina

7 USF

8 Temple

9 Tulane

10 Tulsa

11 Navy

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Big 12

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Big 12

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 Texas Tech

2 Kansas State

3 Oklahoma

4 Oklahoma State

5 West Virginia

6 Texas

7 TCU

8 Baylor

9 Kansas

10 Iowa State

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Big Ten

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Big Ten

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 Ohio State

2 Michigan

3 Penn State

4 Purdue

5 Maryland

6 Michigan State

7 Wisconsin

8 Nebraska

9 Minnesota

10 Indiana

11 Illinois

12 Iowa

13 Northwestern

14 Rutgers

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Conference USA

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Conference USA

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 WKU

2 UAB

3 UTSA

4 Florida Atlantic

5 Middle Tennessee

6 North Texas

7 Charlotte

8 Rice

9 Louisiana Tech

10 UTEP

11 FIU

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Independents

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Independents

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 BYU

2 Notre Dame

3 Liberty

4 Army

5 UMass

6 New Mexico State

7 UConn

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: MAC

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: MAC

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 Miami University

2 Ohio

3 Toledo

4 Northern Illinois

5 Central Michigan

6 Western Michigan

7 Kent State

8 Eastern Michigan

9 Bowling Green

10 Akron

11 Ball State

12 Buffalo

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Mountain West

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Mountain West

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 Fresno State

2 Boise State

3 Utah State

4 Air Force

5 San Jose State

6 San Diego State

7 UNLV

8 Nevada

9 Hawaii

10 Colorado State

11 Wyoming

12 New Mexico

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Pac-12

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Pac-12

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 USC

2 UCLA

3 Utah

4 Washington State

5 Oregon

6 Stanford

7 Colorado

8 Arizona State

9 Washington

10 Oregon State

11 Arizona

12 Cal

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: SEC

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: SEC

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 Alabama

2 LSU

3 Tennessee

4 South Carolina

5 Kentucky

6 Florida

7 Arkansas

8 Ole Miss

9 Mississippi State

10 Georgia

12 Auburn

13 Missouri

14 Vanderbilt

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

NEXT: CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Sun Belt

CFN Preview 2022 Preseason College Football Quarterback Unit Rankings: Sun Belt

Click on each school for its 2022 preview to dive into the quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

1 Coastal Carolina

2 Appalachian State

3 Georgia State

4 Louisiana

5 Marshall

6 South Alabama

7 Old Dominion

8 Arkansas State

9 Texas State

10 Troy

11 Georgia Southern

12 James Madison

13 Southern Miss

14 ULM

Unit Rankings By Conference: Quarterbacks

Top 10 | ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 CFN Predictions For Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

Preseason Predictions AP Poll | Coaches

CFN 2022 Preview of All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News