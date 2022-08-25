College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 0 2022

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 0 of the season.

Saturday, August 27

Nevada at New Mexico State

Time, TV TBA
Line: Nevada -11, o/u: 55.5

Austin Peay at WKU

12:00 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: WKU -26.5, o/u: 66.5

Nebraska vs Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland)

12:30 pm, FOX
Line: Nebraska -12.5, o/u: 50.5

CFN Week 0 Experts Picks: College

Idaho State at UNLV

3:30 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: UNLV -20.5, o/u: 50.5

UConn at Utah State

4:00 pm, FS1
Line: Utah State -26.5, o/u: 59.5

Wyoming at Illinois

4:00 pm, BTN
Line: Illinois -10.5, o/u: 44.5

Duquesne at Florida State

5:00 pm, ACC Network
Line: Florida State -39.5, o/u: 56.5

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

7:00 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -7.5, o/u: 57.5

Florida A&M at North Carolina

8:15 pm, ACC Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

North Texas at UTEP

9:00 pm, Stadium
Line: North Texas -1.5, o/u: 55.5

Vanderbilt at Hawaii

10:30 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: Vanderbilt -8.5, o/u: 53.5

