College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Friday

Pac-12 Network

Playing for in front of his hometown crowd in Tempe, Junior Ricky Pearsall did a little bit of everything for No. 25 Arizona State. Pearsall threw a 29-yard completion on a double-pass trick play, caught two receptions for 27 yards, and took a 26-yard rush to the house for a touchdown in the Sun Devil’s season-opener against Southern Utah on Thursday, September 2nd.