College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 0
College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 0 of the season.
Saturday, August 28
Nebraska at Illinois
1:00 pm, FOX
Line: Nebraska -7, o/u: 68.5
UConn at Fresno State
2:00 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: Fresno State -27.5, o/u: 63
Hawaii at UCLA
3:30 pm, ESPN
Line: UCLA -17.5, o/u: 63
UTEP at New Mexico State
9:30 pm, Flo Football
Line: UTEP -10, o/u: 59
Southern Utah at San Jose State
10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: San Jose State -22, o/u: 56.5