College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 0

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 0 of the season.

Saturday, August 28

Nebraska at Illinois

1:00 pm, FOX
Line: Nebraska -7, o/u: 68.5

UConn at Fresno State

2:00 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: Fresno State -27.5, o/u: 63

Hawaii at UCLA

3:30 pm, ESPN
Line: UCLA -17.5, o/u: 63

UTEP at New Mexico State

9:30 pm, Flo Football
Line: UTEP -10, o/u: 59

Southern Utah at San Jose State

10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network
Line: San Jose State -22, o/u: 56.5

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

