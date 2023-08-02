College Football: Predicting the 2023 preseason top 25 rankings

Week 0 of the college football season will kick off on August 26, and we could not be more excited for another great season.

As the college football landscape continues to evolve, new stars emerge, powerhouse programs reload, and underdogs rise to prominence, making this upcoming season one of the most intriguing in recent memory. With the season fast approaching, media outlets and analysts have begun releasing their preseason top 25 projections and predictions sharing their thoughts on how the beginning of the season will look in 2023.

Here at Clemson Wire, we developed some ranking predictions of our own. Let the countdown to the season begin as we unveil our early projections for the top 25 college football teams of 2023.

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Jeff Traylor

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 8

2022 record: 11-3

Frank Harris is one of the best quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2023 season. Their 2022 season ended sourly, and they will look to make up for that next season.

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Mack Brown

Offensive returning starters: 9

Defensive returning starters: 8

2022 record: 9-5

Another top-tier quarterback, but Drake Maye might be the best in the country. Maye will do his job, but the players around him will need to step up to avoid what happened in the 2022 ACC Championship game. The defense was rough last season, and if they turn it around, the Tar Heels will compete at a high level.

For more on North Carolina visit Tar Heels Wire

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz

Offensive returning starters: 9

Defensive returning starters: 7

2022 record: 8-5

Iowa has one of the best defenses in the country regularly but the offense… not so great. Can Cade McNamara make a difference here, or will it be another lackluster offensive performance from the Hawkeyes?

For more on Iowa visit Hawkeyes Wire

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Sonny Dykes

Offensive returning starters: 3

Defensive returning starters: 7

2022 record: 13-2

The Horned Frogs had a dream season in 2022, but lightning rarely strikes the same place twice. Expect this program to come back down to earth in 2023.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Chris Klieman

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 5

2022 record: 10-4

Kansas State is one of those teams I feel could far exceed this ranking. They are a dark horse in the Big 12 and should compete for the conference championship.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Lane Kiffin

Offensive returning starters: 9

Defensive returning starters: 7

2022 record: 8-5

Lane Kiffin’s squad has insane depth at quarterback and has (in my opinion) the best running back in college football in Quinshon Judkins. If the Rebels can air it out in 2023, they will be a dangerous team.

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Jimbo Fisher

Offensive returning starters: 10

Defensive returning starters: 10

2022 record: 5-7

The Aggies are simply underachievers. You would expect them to be far better with how they recruit and the talent on the roster. Is this the season Jimbo Fisher can put things together and compete in the SEC?

For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Head coach: Jonathan Smith

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 5

2022 record: 10-3

Can DJ Uiagalelei turn his career around at Oregon State? He’s playing behind an excellent offensive line, so much of the pressure will be on whether he can perform behind it. They are one of the most intriguing teams in college football.

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Brent Venables

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 6

2022 record: 6-7

Former Clemson DC Brent Venables is now the head coach of Oklahoma and has arguably the most pressure in the country heading into year two. The Sooners have talent all over the roster, but that doesn’t always mean success is guaranteed. Their defense shouldn’t get carved up like they did last season.

For more on Oklahoma visit Sooners Wire

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Luke Fickell

Offensive returning starters: 10

Defensive returning starters: 8

2022 record: 7-6

The Badgers made one of the premiere hires in college football adding Luke Fickell as the new head coach. Can he get Wisconsin back on track?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Josh Heupel

Offensive returning starters: 5

Defensive returning starters: 7

2022 record: 11-2

Will the Vols offense continue to hum with Joe Milton III? It’s tough to find a quarterback with more hype with such little sample size in the country. We’ll have to see how he performs without Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman on the team.

For more on Tennessee visit Vols Wire

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Kalen DeBoer

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 8

2022 record: 11-2

Michael Penix Jr. is one of the most exciting players in college football and was electric for this team in 2022. I expect him to take the next step, which will keep the Huskies very competitive.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Dan Lanning

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 8

2022 record: 10-3

Starting quarterback Bo Nix went from a joke among college football fans to the one with the last laugh. Can he continue his improvement and bring this program into CFP consideration?

For more on Oregon visit Ducks Wire

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Kyle Whittingham

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 9

2022 record: 10-4

I’m not a huge believer in Utah heading into 2023, but they’ll be competitive as long as Kyle Whittingham is with the program. If Cam Rising returns from injury with no issues, this team will again compete for the conference.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Marcus Freeman

Offensive returning starters: 6

Defensive returning starters: 8

2022 record: 9-4

Marcus Freeman went out and got one of the best quarterbacks in college football in the transfer portal. Sam Hartman is a certified stud and is the best quarterback this program has had since Brady Quinn (sorry to my Jimmy Clausen lovers).

For more on Notre Dame visit Fighting Irish Wire

Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Steve Sarkisian

Offensive returning starters: 10

Defensive returning starters: 6

2022 record: 8-5

Is Texas back, or is it just fun for people to say? I’m split on this team heading into the season. The ceiling is there, but the floor is lower than many want to admit.

For more on Texas visit Longhorns Wire

(Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Head coach: Brian Kelly

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 7

2022 record: 10-4

Expect Brian Kelly’s squad to be better in 2023 in his second year at the helm. Another year of experience with a roster that is on the come up.

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Florida Sate Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Mike Norvell

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 9

2022 record: 10-3

A wild amount of hype surrounds the Seminoles heading into the 2023 season. That being said, that hype didn’t necessarily translate into the media’s predictions for the ACC, which has Clemson as the favorite to win the conference. That is the main reason they fall behind the Tigers here.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Dabo Swinney

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 8

2022 record: 11-3

This season is a massive one for the Clemson football program. They have all the talent needed to make a run, but the coaching staff will have to put the pieces together and help this team reach their ceiling. If Cade Klubnik breaks out in 2023, this team should be excellent.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Lincoln Riley

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 9

2022 record: 11-3

n all honesty, the Trojans are one of the most difficult teams to believe in. A good offense can only take you so far, and I have doubts about their defense in 2023.

For more on USC visit Trojans Wire

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: James Franklin

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 8

2022 record: 11-2

Penn State is one of the best teams in the country and will fly under the radar because they’re in the Big Ten with Ohio State and Michigan. We could see a sneaky run from Franklin’s team in 2023.

For more on Penn State visit Nittany Lions Wire

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Ryan Day

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 7

2022 record: 11-2

Ryan Day was handed the keys to the Ferrari and has failed to do anything with it. If they don’t compete for a CFP in 2023, I seriously think we need to question Day’s standing as a top coach in college football.

For more on Ohio State visit Buckeyes Wire

© Gary Cosby Jr. | 2022 Dec 30

Head coach: Nick Saban

Offensive returning starters: 5

Defensive returning starters: 5

2022 record: 11-2

No reason to overthink this one. Alabama is one of the best programs in the country with one of the two best head coaches. They are built to be a consistent top five team.

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 7

2022 record: 13-1

The Wolverines return the talent to make a run, but that loss to TCU last season didn’t sit well with me. Great motivation, though! They should be back in the running this season unless Penn State surprises everyone, as I expect them to.

For more on Michigan visit Wolverines Wire

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Kirby Smart

Offensive returning starters: 6

Defensive returning starters: 7

2022 record: 15-0

Simply, there is no other choice. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will look to become the second program to three-peat, and they are heavy favorites to do so.

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire