College Football Power Rankings: Washington on the move, Tennessee drops after week 3

Three weeks into the season, we’re getting a better idea of who these teams are in the 2023 college football season.

Some teams still have a lot to prove, even some in the top 10 of our power rankings. Others are showing that they’re a legitimate force to be reckoned with in the College Football Playoff race.

Across the college football landscape, the contenders are beginning to emerge while the pretenders step to the side. W

With another week in the books, here’s a look at this week’s college football power rankings.

Dropped Out

Kansas State: Lost to Missouri

Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 1

Week 3 Result: Beat South Carolina 24-14

It wasn’t the prettiest or most dominant win for the Bulldogs, but they rallied from 11 down at halftime to keep their winning streak alive.

Up Next: vs.UAB

Last Week: 2

Week 3 Result: Beat Boston College 31-29

The Seminoles suffered a scare when Jordan Travis went down hard just before halftime. But he came back to help Florida State build a big second-half lead and then held on against Boston College.

Up Next: at Clemson

Texas Longhorns (3-0)

Last Week: 3

Week 3 Result: Beat Wyoming 31-10

After their huge win over Alabama a week ago, it was a sluggish start for the Texas Longhorns against Wyoming. However, a big fourth quarter propelled the Horns to a solid win over a team that beat Texas Tech in week one.

Up Next: at Baylor

Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Last Week: 4

Week 3 Result: Beat Bowling Green 31-6

It was a slow start for the Michigan Wolverines in nonconference play, but a 17-0 second half allowed J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum remain undefeated.

Up Next: vs. Rutgers

Last Week: 5

Week 3 Result: Beat Central Michigan 41-17

It was another big win for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have been lighting teams up in 2023 and have now outscored their opponents by an average of 34.25 points per game. Things get real in week four with a matchup against Ohio State.

Up Next: vs. Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 6

Week 3 Result: Beat Illinois 30-13

The Nittany Lions continued their strong start to the season with a solid win to open Big Ten play. The defense forced five turnovers and held the Illini to 2.1 yards per carry.

Up Next: vs. Iowa

Last Week: 7

Week 3 Result: Bye

Caleb Williams is on a tear to begin his 2023 Heisman campaign. He’s completing 78.6% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Next up is a trip to Arizona State.

Up Next: at Arizona State

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 8

Week 3 Result: Beat Western Kentucky 63-10

The Ohio State Buckeyes offense has steadily increased its production since being held to just 23 points in week one by Indiana. First-year starter Kyle McCord threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Up Next: at Notre Dame

Last Week: 14

Week 3 Result: Beat Michigan State 41-7

In last week’s power rankings, we weren’t quite sure what to do with the Huskies just yet. Well, they were mighty impressive in their win on the road over Michigan State. Michael Penix threw for 473 yards and four touchdowns, and the Huskies defense held the Spartans to jus two yards per carry.

Up Next: vs. California

Oregon Ducks (3-0)

Last Week: 10

Week 3 Result: Beat Hawaii 55-10

Bo Nix had another strong performance for the Ducks, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a game that was over after Oregon outscored Hawaii 24-0 in the first quarter.

Up next is a highly anticipated matchup with Colorado.

Up Next: vs. Colorado

Last Week: 9

Week 3 Result: Beat Weber State 31-7

It wasn’t a huge offensive performance for the Utes, but they simply continue to rack up wins. If and when Cam Rising returns, Utah will be a dangerous team.

Up Next: vs. UCLA

LSU Tigers (2-1. 1-0)

Last Week: 12

Week 3 Result: Beat Mississippi State 41-14

The LSU Tigers have bounced back nicely from their week one loss to Florida State and picked up a huge win over the Bulldogs on the road to open SEC play. Jayden Daniels accounted for 425 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Up Next: vs. Arkansas

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1)

Last Week: 11

Week 3 Result: Beat South Florida 17-3

Big yikes are brewing in Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide have struggled to find a quarterback to start the season. They’re a far cry from the Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagavailoa, and Bryce Young era of quarterback play.

Up Next: vs. Ole Miss

Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 15

Week 3 Result: Beat Florida Atlantic 48-14

The Clemson Tigers took a bad beat in week one vs. Duke but have looked strong in two nonconference wins since. We’ll find out quickly if the Tigers will be a contender in 2023 this week when they face Florida State.

Up Next: vs. Florida State

Last Week: 17

Week 3 Result: Beat San Diego State 26-9

Despite losing the turnover battle, the Beavers were able to get a solid win by holding the Aztecs to just 2.1 yards per carry. Oregon State ran for 191 yards in the win.

Up Next: at Washington State

Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Last Week: 18

Week 3 Result: Beat Tulsa 66-17

The Oklahoma Sooners had their way offensively with the Golden Hurricane and cruised to the blowout victory. Things are looking good in Norman, but this team still has a lot to prove.

Up Next: at Cincinnati

Last Week: 19

Week 3 Result: Beat Minnesota 31-13

Drake Maye threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns and the Tar Heels defense held the Gophers to just 3 of 12 on third downs.

Up Next: at Pitt

Last Week: 20

Week 3 Result: Beat Georgia Tech 48-23

Jaxson Dart threw for 251 yards and a touchdown and ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rebels over Georgia Tech. Ole Miss has scored at least 37 in each of their three games as they get ready to travel to face a wounded Alabama squad struggling to put up points.

Up Next: at Alabama

Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)

Last Week: 21

Week 3 Result: Beat Western Michigan 41-10

A scoreless first quarter was a familiar site for the Hawkeyes, but what happened over the final three quarters actually resembled offensive football. If the Hawkeyes can have any semblance of an offense, they’ll be a good football team because of their defense.

Up Next: at Penn State

Colorado Buffaloes (3-0)

Last Week: 22

Week 3 Result: Beat Colorado State 43-35 in Overtime

The Colorado Buffaloes got a test from in-state rival Colorado State. Shedeur Sanders continued at his torrid pace, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Can they keep the ride alive with a trip to Oregon next on the schedule?

Up Next: at Oregon

Last Week: 23

Week 3 Result: Beat Northwestern 38-14

Riley Leonard threw for just 217 yards, but it didn’t matter because he also ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Wildcats.

Up Next: at UConn

Last Week: 24

Week 3 Result: Beat Northern Colorado 64-21

After an upset win over Wisconsin, the Cougars returned home with a vengeance, beating Northern Colorado 64-21. They’ll host Oregon State in what will be an intriguing battle of the two Pac-12 schools left behind.

Up Next: vs. Oregon State

Miami Hurricanes (3-0)

Last Week: 25

Week 3 Result: Beat Bethune-Cookman 48-7

After an impressive win over Texas A&M, the Hurricanes kept it going with a strong outing against an overmatched Bethune-Cookman team. Tyler Van Dyke threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Up Next: at Temple

Florida Gators (2-1, 1-0)

Last Week: Unranked

Week 3 Result: Beat Tennessee 29-16

The Florida Gators rebounded from their tough loss to Utah with an impressive win over Tennessee. There’s still a long ways to go for the Gators, but this is a win that Billy Napier can hang his hat on.

Up Next: vs. Charlotte

Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 13

Week 3 Result: Lost to Florida 29-16

It was a disappointing effort for the Tennessee Volunteers in The Swamp. The Vols were held to 3.3 yards per carry and lost the turnover battle. Joe Milton was solid, but Tennessee needed more on this day.

Up Next: vs. UTSA

