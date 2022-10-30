College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee and TCU move up, Syracuse and Wake Forest slide

Week nine of the college football season provided some fantastic action and stunning blowouts in top 25 action.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions played a fantastic game. The two teams scored 41 points in a frenetic fourth quarter and the Buckeyes stayed undefeated. Rival Michigan held on against Michigan State.

Elsewhere in the top four, the Tennessee Volunteers dismantled the Kentucky Wildcats 44-6 and Georgia continued their dominance with a 42-20 win over Florida.

In the only other game featuring two top-25 teams, the Kansas State Wildcats blanked Oklahoma State 48-0. Several upsets occurred as Wake Forest fell to Louisville and Syracuse was blown out by Notre Dame.

With another fantastic week of college football action, how did this week’s Power Rankings shake out?

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State students cheer as Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) approaches the line of scrimmage during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Penn State 44-31

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) hauls in a reception against Florida Gators safety Tre’Vez Johnson (16) and safety Rashad Torrence II (22) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

This Week: Beat Florida Gators 42-20

Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Kentucky 44-6

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) rushes in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Michigan State 29-7

Clemson Tigers

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

This Week: Bye

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat West Virginia 41-31

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) and defensive back Collin Duncan (19) sack Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) for a loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 30-6. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

Oregon Ducks

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

This Week: Beat Cal 42-24

USC Trojans

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs away from Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Thomas Harper (13) for a touchdown in the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Oklahoma State 48-0

UCLA Bruins

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Stanford 38-13

LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 22: Fans celebrate on the field after the LSU Tigers’ win over the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

This Week: Bye Week

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) signals from the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Ohio State 44-31

Ole Miss Rebels

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Texas A&M 31-28

Utah Utes

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Utah Washington State 21-17

Illinois Fighting Illini

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Isaiah Williams #1 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

This Week: Beat Nebraska 26-9

North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) reacts in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Pitt 42-24

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Kansas State 48-0

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Oct 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) and defensive back Evan Slocum (14) tackle Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (80) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville won 48-21. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Louisville 48-21

Texas Longhorns

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) calls a play from the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

Tulane Green Wave

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This Week: Bye

NC State Wolfpack

Oct 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Thayer Thomas (5) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 22-21. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Virginia Tech 22-21

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs the ball against Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Wright (15) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Tennessee 44-6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Syracuse Orange with running back Chris Tyree (25) and offensive lineman Blake Fisher (54) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Syracuse 41-24

Syracuse Orange

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs between Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Steve Linton (17) and linebacker Leon Lowery (16) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Notre Dame 41-24

