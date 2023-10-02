College Football Power Rankings: SEC teams make big moves; OU-Texas represent Big 12 after week 5

Five weeks into the 2023 college football season has given us quite a bit of information. There’s a lot of football to be played this season, but the contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

In the Big 12, only Texas and Oklahoma were ranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. This week’s Red River Rivalry game will have huge conference title implications.

While the SEC and Big 12 have clear frontrunners, the Pac-12 and the Big Ten have a number of teams that will make some noise throughout the season on their way to contention.

Oregon, USC, Washington, and Washington State remain undefeated after week 5, and Utah and Oregon State are still very much in the mix.

In the Big Ten, Michigan may look like the best team in the conference, but Penn State and Ohio State aren’t far behind.

It’s going to be a fascinating next two months in college football.

Here are this week’s College Football Power Rankings after week 5.

Dropped Out:

Florida Gators: Lost to Kentucky

Kansas Jayhawks: Lost to Texas

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 1

Week 5 Result: Beat Auburn 27-20

The Auburn Tigers were able to jump out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but then it was all Georgia. The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 27-10 the rest of the way to keep their undefeated streak alive and stay at No. 1 in the nation.

Up Next: vs. Kentucky

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

Week 5 Result: Bye Week

Florida State has picked up big wins over LSU and Clemson to start the 2023 season.

Up Next: vs. Virginia Tech

Texas Longhorns (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

Week 5 Result: Beat Kansas 40-14

It was a 13-7 game at halftime, but Texas Longhorns pulled away from Kansas in the second half. Jonathan Brooks had a huge day, running for 218 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way for the Horns.

Up Next: vs. Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl in Dallas)

Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

Week 5 Result:

Michigan’s rolling right now, but it’s hard to know just how good they are, given they haven’t really played anybody. The schedule will get tougher down the road, so we’ll get a better answer. But for now, we’re in wait-and-see mode with the Wolverines.

Up Next:

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

Week 5 Result: Beat Northwestern 41-13

It was a tight ballgame in the early going for the Nittany Lions, but they dominated Northwestern in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 31-3.

Up Next: Bye Week

Brooke LaValley / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 7

Week 5 Result: Bye Week

The Buckeyes defense is playing well, but they need to figure out a bit more offensive firepower if they want to beat Michigan or Penn State later in the season.

Up Next: vs. Maryland

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

Week 5 Result: 42-6

The Oregon Ducks continue to put up huge offensive numbers and held their opponent to just six points for the second straight week. Bo Nix threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns while completing 84% of his passes.

Up Next: Bye Week

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

Week 5 Result: Beat Arizona 31-24

Michael Penix threw for 363 yards, and Dillon Johnson ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns to lead Washington over Arizona.

Up Next: Bye Week

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

Week 5 Result:

Defense is still a big problem for the USC Trojans. After building a huge first half lead, Alex Grinch’s unit allowed the Buffaloes to get within a score late in the game. If not for a record day from Caleb Williams (6 touchdown passes), the Trojans might have suffered their first loss of the season.

Up Next: vs. Arizona

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

Week 5 Result: Beat Duke 21-14

It wasn’t a statement win for the Fighting Irish, but it was another strong defensive performance for Notre Dame. They’ll need to find a few more answers offensively with tougher tests ahead.

Up Next: at Louisville

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 13

Week 5 Result:

And just like that, the Alabama Crimson Tide are again the favorite in the SEC West. Jalen Milroe had a really good day in the win, completing 10 of 12 passes for 164 yards and running for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Up Next: at Texas A&M

Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 14

Week 5 Result: Beat Iowa State 50-20

Were it not for a couple of misplayed deep balls, the score could have looked a whole lot different. Dillon Gabriel accounted for more than 400 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns.

This is a different Oklahoma Sooners team heading into this year’s Red River Showdown.

Up Next: vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl in Dallas)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 21

Week 5 Result: Beat LSU 55-49

Ole Miss bounced back from their loss to Alabama in a big way, putting up 55 points on the LSU Tigers. Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 50 more yards and a score in the win. They’re still very much in the mix in the SEC West.

Up Next: vs. Arkansas

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 17

Week 5 Result: Bye Week

Washington State is getting a fantastic season out of Cam Ward. He’s completing 74.5% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s also rushed for three scores to lead the Cougars.

Up Next: at UCLA

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 18

Week 5 Result: Beat Utah 21-7

Oregon State bounced back from their loss to Washington State with a solid win over Utah. Wide receiver Silas Bolden led the way with 153 total yards and three touchdowns.

Up Next: at Cal

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 15

Week 5 Result: Bye Week

North Carolina is one of just three unbeaten teams remaining in the ACC and the biggest threat to the Florida State Seminoles in the conference.

Up Next: vs. Syracuse

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 11

Week 5 Result: Lost to Oregon State 21-7

Utah has a quarterback issue without Cam Rising. The defense is good, but the offense has just been getting by. They’ll need to figure out that side of the ball. Hopefully, the bye week gives them an opportunity to get it straight.

Up Next: Bye Week

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 16

Week 5 Result: Lost to Notre Dame 21-14

Duke’s had a strong start to the season and may still be one of the better teams in the ACC, but the loss to Notre Dame was a setback. It won’t keep them out of playoff contention if they can win the ACC with one loss, though.

Up Next: Bye Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 24

Week 5 Result: Beat South Carolina 41-20

The Volunteers put together an emphatic win over South Carolina. They ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns, overcoming two interceptions by Joe Milton.

Up Next: Bye Week

Miami Hurricanes (4-0)

Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 19

Week 5 Result: Bye Week

The Miami Hurricanes are experiencing a resurgence and should be able to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2017 when they host Georgia Tech in week 6.

Up Next: vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson Tigers (3-2, 1-2 ACC)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 20

Week 5 Result: Beat Syracuse 31-14

Yes, they dropped, but that’s more about Tennessee than Clemson. It was a solid win over Syracuse, but it’s hard to know just what this Tigers team is about in 2023.

Up Next: Wake Forest

Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: UNRANKED

Week 5 Result: Beat Florida 33-14

Kentucky ran for 329 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.1 yards per carry in the win. Running back Ray Davis accounted for 280 yards and all three scores. They’ll put their undefeated record to the test next week at Georgia.

Up Next: at Georgia Bulldogs

LSU Tigers (3-2, 2-1 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

Week 5 Result: Lost to Ole Miss 55-49

It’s been a long time since defense was the problem at LSU, but defense is certainly a problem. Jayden Daniels had another great game with over 500 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns.

Up Next: at Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: UNRANKED

Week 5 Result: Beat Vanderbilt

Missouri’s off to a great start in 2023 and picked up another solid win over Vanderbilt. We’ll find out more about the Tigers when they host LSU.

Up Next: LSU Tigers

Colorado Buffaloes (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12)

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 22

Week 5 Result: Lost to USC 48-41

USC jumped out to a big lead, but the Buffaloes fought back to give themselves a chance in the fourth quarter. Once Colorado finds a defense, they’re going to be a threat.

Up Next: at Arizona State

