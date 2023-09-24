College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State beats Notre Dame, Oregon makes a statement

Week four provided some fantastic matchups across the country. There was a lot of buzz about the weekend leading into this week’s games, and college football fans were treated to a fantastic slate of contests on Saturday.

This week had College Football Playoff ramifications as several ranked undefeated teams faced off.

We’re beginning to see a bit of separation between the teams that are legit contenders and the teams that will be battling for bowl eligibility.

With that, let’s take a look at this week’s College Football Power Rankings.

Dropped Out: Iowa Hawkeyes

Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

Week 4 Result: Beat UAB 49-21

The No. 1 team in the nation continued to roll in Georgia’s win over UAB. Carson Beck threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns, and tight end Brock Bowers caught nine passes for 121 yards and a pair of scores.

Up Next: at Auburn

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

Week 4 Result: Beat Clemson 31-24 (OT)

Jordan Travis hit Keon Coleman for a 24-yard touchdown in overtime to give Florida State a huge win to move to 4-0. Travis was 21 of 37 for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for a score in the win.

Up Next: Bye Week

Texas Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

Week 4 Result: Beat Baylor 38-6

Texas used a 21-point second quarter to run away from the Bears in their 38-6 win to start Big 12 play. Quinn Ewers was 18 of 23 for 293 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score in the win.

Up Next: vs. Kansas

Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

Week 4 Result: Beat Rutgers 31-7

Michigan was up by just seven at halftime but used a 17-0 second half to cruse to victory over Rutgers. Blake Corum ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Up Next: at Nebraska

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

Week 4 Result: Beat Iowa 31-0

Drew Allar threw for four touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions ran for 215 yards against the stingy Iowa defense. The Penn State defense held the Hawkeyes to just 2.33 yards per play in the shutout win.

Up Next: at Northwestern

USC Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 7

Week 4 Result: Beat Arizona State 42-28

USC was in a fight for most of this game against the one-win Arizona State Sun Devils. Drew Pyne’s 52-yard touchdown pass pulled Arizona State to within seven. Caleb Williams and Tahj Washington immediately responded with a 45-yard touchdown of their own to put USC up 14 with 7:17 remaining. The Trojans’ defense held on, and USC kept their undefeated record intact.

Caleb Williams threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Up Next: at Colorado

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0)

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 8

Week 4 Result: Beat Notre Dame 17-14

Chip Traynaum’s one-yard touchdown with one second left lifted the Ohio State Buckeyes in their win over Notre Dame. TreVeyon Henderson ran for 104 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes were 10 of 17 on third down, which included several big conversions on their final drive of the game.

Up Next: Bye Week

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

Week 4 Result: Beat Cal 59-32

The Washington Huskies offense continues to roll in 2023. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns and Washington led 45-12 at halftime.

Up Next: at Arizona

Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

Week 4 Result: Beat Colorado 42-6

Oregon jumped out to a 35-point halftime lead and never looked back in their win over Colorado. Bo Nix threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, and the Ducks defense held the Buffaloes to 1.6 yards per carry.

Up Next: at Stanford

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

Week 4 Result: Lost to Ohio State 17-14

The Fighting Irish defense put the Buckeyes in third and long situations three times and a fourth and seven on Ohio State’s final drive, and Notre Dame couldn’t get off the field. The Buckeyes took the lead with one second to go in the game spoiling Notre Dame’s perfect season.

Up Next: at Duke

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 11

Week 4 Result: Beat UCLA 14-7

The Utah Utes have a certain style about them and it’s working out so far in the 2023 season. The Utes held UCLA to 0.3 yards per carry and made life incredibly difficult on five-star freshman quarterback Dante Moore.

Up Next: at Oregon State

LSU Tigers (3-1, 2-0 SEC)

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

Week 4 Result: Beat Arkansas 34-31

LSU continues to roar through the season after their week one loss to Florida State. This matchup with Arkansas was a fantastic back-and-forth battle, with the Tigers securing the win on a Damian Ramos field goal as time expired. Jayden Daniels continued to make a strong case for the Heisman with 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Up Next: at Ole Miss

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 13

Week 4 Result: Beat Ole Miss 24-10

Jalen Milroe had an efficient day throwing the ball for the Crimson Tide, completing 17 of 21 for 225 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 28 yards, but the story was the defense, who held Ole Miss to just 1.9 yards per carry.

Maybe Alabama isn’t done for just yet?

Up Next: at Mississippi State

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 16

Week 4 Result: Beat Cincinnati 20-6

The Oklahoma Sooners look like they’ve got a defense after holding up against one of the better rushing teams in the nation in their win over Cincinnati.

Up Next: vs. Iowa State

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 17

Week 4 Result: Beat Pitt 41-24

The Tar Heels started conference play with a bang in their win over Pitt. Drake Maye threw for 296 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores in the win.

Up Next: Bye Week

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 21

Week 4 Result: Beat UConn 41-7

Duke continued to roll in their win over UConn. Ruley Leonard threw for 248 yards and a touchdown, and the Duke defense held the Huskies to just 2.4 yards per carry.

Up Next: vs. Notre Dame

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 22

Week 4 Result: Beat Oregon State 38-35

The Cougars jumped out to a 28-14 lead at halftime and led by 21 going into the fourth quarter in their matchup with Oregon State. Cam Ward threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Williams caught seven passes for 174 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Kelly caught eight passes for 159 yards and three scores.

Up Next: Bye Week

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 15

Week 4 Result: Lost to Washington State 38-35

Oregon State needed a 21-point fourth quarter just to get within three of Washington State after falling behind 28-14 at halftime. Deshaun Fenwick had a big game, rushing for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.

Up Next: vs. Utah

Miami Hurricanes (4-0, 0-0 ACC)

Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 23

Week 4 Result: Beat Temple 41-7

The Miami Hurricanes got another strong effort from Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback and Henry Parrish Jr. ran for 139 and two touchdowns to power Miami to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017.

Up Next: Bye Week

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 14

Week 4 Result: Lost to Florida State 31-24 (OT)

Maybe they should have fallen further after their week one loss to Duke and not this week in an overtime loss to Florida State, but it’s time to bump the Tigers down. They had a chance to take a late lead, but a missed field goal allowed the game to go to overtime in their loss to Florida State.

Up Next: at Syracuse

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 18

Week 4 Result: Lost to Alabama 24-10

Ole Miss just isn’t ready to contend in the SEC. Alabama was ripe for the picking and the Rebels couldn’t muster much of anything on offense. They were just 3 of 14 on third down and averaged a paltry 1.9 yards per carry.

Up Next: vs. LSU

Colorado Buffaloes (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 20

Week 4 Result: Lost to Oregon 42-6

And just like that, the hype comes crashing down. Colorado is on their way up, but not quite ready to play with the top teams in the Pac-12.

Up Next: vs. USC

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Last Week: 24

Week 4 Result: Beat Charlotte 22-7

The Florida Gators aren’t doing it pretty, but they’re doing it well with a strong defensive showing vs. Charlotte. Graham Mertz was 20 of 23 for 259 yards and a touchdown and the Gators defense held Charlotte to just 210 yards of total offense in the win.

Up Next: at Kentucky

Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 25

Week 4 Result: Beat UTSA 45-14

Tennessee bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 31-point first half. Dylan Sampson ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries to get the Volunteers back on track.

Up Next: vs. South Carolina

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Unranked

Week 4 Result: Beat BYU 38-27

Kansas took advantage of a pair of Kedon Slovis interceptions and ran for 221 yards in their win over BYU. Jalon Daniels was an efficient 14 of 19 for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Up Next: at Texas

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire